New World Legendary weapon quests - How to get Legendary weapons

New World Legendary weapon quests are a set of endgame challenges with some of the best rewards in Aeternum.

You can find Legendary weapons in other ways, but only through luck and grinding. Unlocking and completing these quests is the only surefire way to obtain them, and you’ll need them for New World’s late game challenges and tougher PvP battles.

New World Legendary weapon quests - What are Legendary weapons in New World

Legendary weapons earn their name by having all five perk slots filled, and usually with the best perks available for that weapon. Legendary weapon quests are the best way to obtain these, since they’re guaranteed rewards, but you also have access to several other Legendary weapon variations at several points.

Some weapon forging recipes unlock as soon as you start the game, though you need a fully updated crafting station to make them. That requires investment from the settlement’s governor, so forging good relations with the controlling faction and company is a good idea.

Some endgame dungeons and arenas, including The Garden of Genesis and Spriggan, could reward you with Legendary weapons. However, the drop rate is as low as you’d expect. If you try these methods, plan on grinding a lot and potentially seeing no results.

New World Legendary weapon quests - How to start Legendary weapon quests

Legendary weapon quests unlock when you reach level 60 and have level 20 mastery for the weapon type in question. Travel to Mountainhome, and speak with Eintou Madaki. You might also want to register a house or Inn as your fast travel location, since you’ll be coming back here frequently.

Madaki tasks you with finding the weapon molds needed for crafting Legendary variants in the Madaki’s Strategem quest. Complete that, and your next job is finding materials for them to use.

These are special items unique to each weapon, so you can’t harvest them ahead of time. Each weapon has seven quests, and swarms of Elite enemies guard each item you need.

There's still plenty to do in New World after finding your Legendary weapon. Those crafting and forging levels won't raise themselves after all, and you'll eventually need rare items, such as Sliver of Adderstone and Void Metal, to craft the best armor and acessories for your ideal build.