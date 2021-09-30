New World Azoth - How to get Azoth and what it does

New World Azoth is one of the most important materials on Aeternum, and you’ll need plenty of it during your time on the mysterious island.

Azoth is essentially New World’s lifeblood. Thankfully, finding it isn’t too difficult, though you’ll still need to exercise some judgment in using it.

New World Azoth - What is Azoth

Azoth is a glowing blue substance obtained in a variety of ways. It’s essential for New World fast travel, and you’ll need more Azoth to travel longer distances. It also increases your chance of creating items with higher rarity when you use some during forging or crafting.

That means the finished product is more likely to have additional perk slots, a chance that increases further the more you hone your crafting skills, and it also fetches a good price at the trading post.

Finally if you want to Respec your character in New World — that’s resetting your skills, in non-MMO speak — you’ll need Azoth.

New World Azoth - How to get Azoth

The easiest way to get Azoth in New World is just by completing main quests. If you need more — and you likely will — Azoth randomly drops from enemies that are level 20 or higher. Some players report that enemies with a brighter blue glow are more likely to drop Azoth, though we haven’t noticed a significant difference with the blue enemies compared to non-glowing ones.

The third method is more difficult and involves a fair bit of grinding, but it’s worth the trouble. Some enemies drop tools with the Azoth Extraction perk, and using that tool gives you a 30% chance of obtaining Azoth. For example, cutting down trees or carving animals could net you some Azoth if the respective tools have that perk.

It’s a rare drop, though. Targeting higher-level enemies increases the chance they might drop a tool with perks, but there’s no guarantee that perk will be Azoth Extraction.

New World Azoth - How to get the Azoth Staff

The Azoth Staff is a different matter. Despite having "Azoth" in the name, you don't need to spend your precious hoarde to make it, though it can help you get more Azoth. Speak with Yonas the Hermit at the Fisherman's Bend area west of Windward. Complete his quests, and you'll eventually craft the staff at the Shattered Obelisk.

With Azoth Staff in hand, you engage with Corrupted Portals and Breaches to earn Amrine Tuning Orbs plus a chance at more Azoth. These orbs let you embark on Amrine Excavations as well.

If you're still getting your bearings in New World, our best build and best weapons guides should help ease you into your Aeternum adventure. We've also got details on how to find rare items such as Petalcap and the Churro Sheep.