Where to find Churro Sheep in New World for the Devil's Quarry Hunt

Churro Sheep are a bit like normal sheep, but with horns or twisted antlers to add a touch of sass to their undeniable cuteness. Like the rest of the beasts and ghouls in New World, Churro Sheep have someway or another made their way to Aeternum and settled around the area of Devil’s Quarry.

However, in the context of the different landmarks and locations around Devil’s Quarry, Churro Sheep can be difficult to find - here’s where you need to look.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where do you find Churro Sheep in New World for the Devil’s Quarry Hunt?

There are two main problems with completing the Devil’s Quarry Hunt quest:

They’re not actually labelled “Churro Sheep” but “Corsair’s Rise Sheep” The map pin you’re given as a quest marker is nowhere near to where the sheep actually spawn.

The best place to track down Churro Sheep is a little to the north of the map pin, to the northeast of Crone’s Rest outside Monarch’s Bluffs Hamlet, and to the north of the Adamant Mine and surrounding excavation sites.

This technically makes sense because the whole area is called Devil’s Quarry, rather than just the nearby mines, but it’s still very confusing, especially when there are much higher level enemies lurking nearby.

Wandering around this wooded area you will find both Corsair’s Rise Sheep and Corsair’s Rise Wolves.

The sheep go down in one hit like Turkeys.

You can then skin them if you have at least a Flint tool equipped, and claim the antler you need for the Devil’s Quarry Hunt quest.

Return to the Monarch’s Bluffs Hamlet to claim your reward, and continue your adventures in New World!

While this is still the early game, here are the best New World builds for PvP and PvE to aim for.

Or if you’re still getting a feel for which equipment suits you the most, here’s a rundown of the best weapons in New World.