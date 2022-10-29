New San Diego-based PlayStation studio working with Naughty Dog on a "beloved franchise"

A new PlayStation studio has been formed by Sony and currently, it’s working with Naughty Dog.

This is according to a job listing noticed by VGC, which states the unnamed San Diego-based studio is working with the Uncharted developer on a "beloved franchise."

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – Launch Trailer | PS5

The job listing is for a summer 2023 internship and states the following:

"We are a new PlayStation studio based in San Diego, CA. Our team seeks to impact SIE positively by inspiring the thoughts and emotions of players worldwide through an amazing gaming experience. Currently, we are co-developing an exciting new project with Naughty Dog in a beloved franchise."

This is the second job listing dug up this week that mentions Naughty Dog.

Wednesday, it was reported a job recruitment site had an open position listed for a senior producer at PlayStation. This position is with a "new internal game development team" working with PSS Visual Arts. The currently unannounced "high visibility project" was listed as being developed in collaboration with Naughty Dog.

After the listing made the rounds on the internet, the wording changed. It now reads that Sony is "building a new internal game development team," and that it's the "same world-class team known for its contributions to the Last of Us franchise."

The only title Naughty Dog is currently known to be working on is The Last of Us multiplayer game, originally slated to be part of The Last of Us: Part 2. The new stand-alone title will be as big as Naughty Dog's single-player games, and it will feature a plot. Studio boss Neil Druckmann said it will feature a new cast of characters and that it takes place in another part of the United States.

Then again, the studio could also be working on a fantasy title. Only the developers know for sure.