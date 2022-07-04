Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Prized Pelt locations and uses

Prized Pelt in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is one of the more frustrating materials to gather, and if you’ve spent any time trying to find High Quality Pelt, you’ll have a pretty good idea of why. Prized Pelt only comes from two lesser monsters, and while they’re fairly easy to find if you know where to look, they don’t give their nice pelts up easily.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Prized Pelt location

Prized Pelt comes from carving Kelbi and Anteka, but only at Master Rank level. Farm them at lower ranks, and you just end up with Warm Pelt or High Quality Pelt, if you’re lucky.

While it might seem convenient to have two monsters that give up Prized Pelt, we recommend ignoring the Anteka and just focusing on farming Kelbi. The Anteka’s Prized Pelt drop rate is a measly 18%, while the Kelbi has a 30% chance of giving you Prized Pelt.

There’s an equal chance your Palico might turn up with Prized Pelt if they have gatherer skills.

Kelbi location and how to farm Prized Pelt

Kelbi may pop up in a few places, including Shrine Ruins and Flooded Forest. Some players report seeing a few in Sandy Plains, but we haven’t had any luck in that region.

The easiest way to farm Prized Pelt is starting a Master Rank expedition quest in Shrine Ruins. Travel to the base camp, and then heading to region 13. There’s usually at least one Kelbi there, though it flees pretty rapidly, especially if there’s a target monster nearby.

Another safe bet for finding a Kelbi is in region 11, near the giant nest. We found a small herd of Kelbi there, and they don’t escape quite as easily up here. There’s also a set of Kelbi near region eight.

In the Flooded Forest, you may find Kelbi east of region one and near region 12, though we had the best luck in the Shrine Ruins.

Prized Pelt uses

Prized Pelt is an ingredient in a handful of crafting recipes. You need it for several upgrades and armor recipes, including Khezu Coil X, one of the best early Master Rank sets if you need thunder resistance.

If you’re after some sturdier armor, it’s worth sticking around in the Shrine Ruins and farming some Ultimas Crystal and Awegite ore. You’ll need all the help you can get if you want to tackle Lunagron, Garangolm, and Malzeno.