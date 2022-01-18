Monster Hunter Rise Steam launch was big, but nowhere close to World's

Monster Hunter Rise has had a very succesful Steam launch, as it seems players that have been waiting since 2021 to play the ex-Nintendo Switch exclusive have flocked to PC to see what all the buzz is about in Kamura Village. The PC port is even tempting people over that have pumped 100s of hours into the initial release on Switch.

Launching on January 12, 2022, Monster Hunter Rise on PC has – at the time of writing – seen a peak concurrent player count of 134,262 (per stats recorded on SteamDB). Those numbers immidiately shunt the game into second place as Capcom's PC launches go, usurping Resident Evil Village's peak of 106,631 concurrent players when it launched in May 2021. It's interesting to see a series like Monster Hunter, which is likley splitting between two branches with World and Rise in the future, attracting more players than the likes of a more mainstream-facing series like Resi.

Speaking of Monster Hunter World, Rise didn't come anywhere near the last game in the series' popularity in its launch week. Back in 2018, Monster Hunter World became the first Monster Hunter title on PC, and broke records for Capcom, Steam, and Japanese games as a whole, peaking at 240,901 concurrent players on Steam during its launch window.

There's still chance for Monster Hunter Rise to catch up, though; we may see another notable bump to the game's popularity when the massive Sunbreak expansion launches for the game later this year.

Monster Hunter Rise hit PC on January 12, 2022 and was updated with armor sets and weapons tied in with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Okami, Street Fighter, Mega Man 11, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection and the non-Capcom Sonic the Hedgehog. If you're jumping (or wirebugging) into the game and want to know how to make the most of your hunts – and get the best items per run - you can check out our Monster Hunter Rise Guide tips for Beginners, Combat, Farming, and Bosses guides at the link.