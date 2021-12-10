New Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak teaser shows off new monster and amiibo

Great news for Monster Hunter fans! We got a new teaser for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak shown off at The Game Awards last night, and with it a small glimpse at a new monster and three new amiibo.

This new monster, named Lunagaron, is a giant ice wolf that appears to grow out its back spines early on in the trailer (embedded below). While we don’t get a good look at everything this new adversary can do, what glimpses we do get show it’s fast and especially ferocious.

At the tail-end of the trailer, we also are quickly shown the three new amiibo coming alongside the launch of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. These include both an armoured Palico and Palamute called the Felyne Malzeno X and Canyne Malzeno X respectively.

If you’re wondering what a Malzeno is, worry not because the third amiibo is the Malzeno monster, a giant red elder dragon which players will be able to take on in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Each of these amiibo when used will unlock a special layered armour set in game when it launches. While we don’t know what that will look like quite yet, those looking to get their hands on some shiny new equipment on launch will surely want to pick these up.

Monster Hunter Sunbreak launches Summer 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC. If you want to read about more of the reveals we saw at The Game Awards, you can check out the reveal trailer for Slitterhead, and the new gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad too!