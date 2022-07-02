Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Daimyo Hermitaur weakness, drops, and tips

Capcom expects you to learn the Daimyo Hermitaur weakness in Monster Hunter Rise pretty fast, since defeating it is the only way to access Elgado and start the Sunbreak expansion proper. Daimyo Hermitaur is one of the more annoying monsters, given how it defends its weak areas, but its patterns are also fairly straightforward to learn. Farm it enough times, and you get the materials to make a pretty decent early Master Rank armor set.

Where is the Daimyo Hermitaur location?

The initial quest to defeat the Daimyo Hermitaur takes place in the Shrine Ruins, but after that, you can find it in the Sandy Plains, Jungle, and Flooded Forest areas.

It’s normally a five-star threat level monster, so make sure to prepare accordingly.

Daimyo Hermitaur attack patterns

The Daimyo Hermitaur has a few recognizable attacks and two particularly dangerous ones.

Waterblight attack

The crab spews a long line of water and moves sideways. It’s difficult to avoid unless you use the Wirebug to leap over it, but it also deals comparatively little damage. The problem is it inflicts waterblight, which saps your stamina.

Leaping attack

Daimyo Hermitaur leaps into the air and crashes down on you. The action is pretty fast, so if you can, use the Wirebug to quickly evade.

Dig attack

TThe crab burrows underground and bursts out underneath you, launching you into the air. If you get caught, use the Wirebug evade skill to recover.

Claw Thrust

When you’re close to the Hermitaur, it may thrust its claws out at you and knock you back. It also shields its weak points with its claws.

Daimyo Hermitaur weakness

The Daimyo Hermitaur is weak to blunt damage and thunder, and your best bet for dealing the heaviest damage is targeting its head – which is also the area the Hermitaur protects the most. You can still deal hefty numbers by attacking the legs, though.

It’s also weak to slash and fire, though not to as great an extent, and you should leave your bow at home because pierce damage is much less effective.

Daimyo Hermitaur strategy

For this fight, you should bring:

Hammer

Healer or Assist Palico

If you bring an Assist Palico, which you ideally should, make sure to tuck some Nulberry in your item pouch to deal with Waterblight, and try to get one with a Herbaceous Healing skill.

As always, eat a meal before starting and grab the free items from the item box at the location.

Aerial attacks are an easier way to get behind the crab’s defenses if you can stick the landing properly. Otherwise, your best bet is playing aggressively, getting in close when you can and just unleashing as many attacks as you can – on its head or, if it’s too dangerous, stick to the side and swipe at its claws and legs.

You typically have a good chance of getting in close if you escape from the waterblight attack and move in while the Hermitaur is still attacking or right afterward. It stands there for a few seconds before attacking again, which is your chance to strike.

If you’re lucky, you can stun the crab after a few hits to the head and then knock it down, giving you a chance to deal several critical hits and break parts.

That’s pretty much all there is to this fight. Its blocking tactics are annoying, but with a bit of patience, you’ll have crab legs in no time.

Daimyo Hermitaur drops

You have a chance of getting:

Hermitaur Cortex: body carve, capture reward, target reward

Hermitaur Hardclaw: body carve, claw break, capture reward, target reward

Monster Hardbone: body carve, shell break, capture reward, target reward

Fine Black Pearl (rare): body carve, capture reward, target reward

Timeworn Crimson horn: shell break, capture reward

Crab Pearl: drop item

The main thing you use Daimyo Hermitaur parts for is crafting the Hermitaur Armor set. Some players have reported earning Hermitaur Coins from carving the crab, which you can use to get better armor, such as the Brigade X set – an upgrade from the Brigade S set – though we haven’t been able to confirm that yet.

The Hermitaur Armor set is a fairly decent set to enter Elgado with, though you’ll want to exchange it for the Kamura set as soon as you can. For that, you need Ultimas Crystal and Awegite Stone from the Shrine Ruins.