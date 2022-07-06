Modern Warfare 2 beta dates have leaked again, and this time they seem plausible

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is seemingly going to take place about a month from the game's release in October, according to a new leak. We previously learned, thanks to an Amazon leak, that the Modern Warfare 2 beta will be kicking off in August.

This was perceived as welcome change to the traditional beta-to-launch schedule, as it would allow the developer more time to implement player feedback. Unfortunately, that was all wishful thinking.

According to a Whatifgaming report by Ralph Valve, a leaker with a decent track record when it comes to Call of Duty leaks, the Modern Warfare 2 beta is locked in for September.

The beta will take place over two weekends, the first is exclusive to PlayStation consoles - September 15-19. The weekend after that, Xbox and PC players will be able to join the fun - September 22-26.

In traditional Call of Duty fashion, each weekend will be split into two stages, the first few days reserved for players who pre-ordered the game on supported platforms, and the last few days for everyone else. The first weekend's pre-order beta takes place September 15-16, before opening up on 17-19.

Likewise, the second weekend will be exclusive to pre-orders September 22-23, and opens up on 26-27. This effectively gives PlayStation players multiple opportunities to check out the beta, much longer than PC and Xbox. As always, cross-play will be available during the second weekend.

This means that Infinity Ward will only have about a month between the end of the beta and launch, which is not a lot of time. That said, Modern Warfare 2019 had an almost identical schedule to this one.

Modern Warfare 2 is out October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.