Minecraft coming to Game Pass PC in a bundle that includes both the Java and Bedrock Editions

Minecraft is coming to Game Pass for PC on November 2 in bundle form.

The game is available through Game Pass for Xbox already and has been for a while, but this is the first time it’s being made available on the service for PC.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The bundle is called the Minecraft: PC Bundle, and it includes both the Java and Bedrock Editions of the game.

Cross-play will also be enabled on Windows 10, Windows 11, and consoles, and you can switch between the different editions from the unified Minecraft Launcher.

The news was announced today during Minecon Live.

Minecraft was initially released in 2009, and as of May 2020, over 200 million copies of the game have been sold. As of last year, it was estimated there are around 126 million people playing the game each month.