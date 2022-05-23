Memorial Day sales 2022: Here's the best deals on consoles, games and gaming accessories

Memorial Day lands on May 30th 2022 this year and although that's a week away, retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are already kicking off with early Memorial Day deals. Here we're going to round up the best deals on consoles, games and PC gaming accessories from this year's Memorial Day sales, and the best places you can find them.

So far, we've spotted incredible savings on Nintendo Switch storage, as well as heavily discounted PlayStation and Xbox games and console accessories. If you want to grab a bargain on something ahead of Prime Day 2022, you won't want to miss out on these offerings. We'll be updating this page with even more deals as they go live so keep checking back regularly.

Amazon Memorial Day sales 2022

Amazon has launched a wide range of deals ahead of Memorial Day and we've picked out our favourite gaming deals below. This includes Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite bundles with Micro SD cards, and a number of console games going cheap.

Walmart Memorial Day sales 2022

Walmart launched its Memorial Day sales early and amongst the mattresses and garden furniture, you can find some true bargains on electronics like 4K TVs, gaming headsets and console games. Take a look at what we've spotted below.

Best Buy Memorial Day sales 2022

While you're probably not here to find out about Best Buy's Memorial Day sale on big appliances, that's about all there is in terms of official Memorial Day deals so far. However, you can save big on these deals below, including 4K TVs from Hisense and Samsung and a bunch of console games deals.

Here's where you find more of the best Memorial Day sales

Not all retailers have launched their Memorial Day sales yet but you can expect the following to go live with some fantastic deals soon and we'll update this list with more retailers and the deals available:

That's all the deals we've found so far from the Memorial Day sales! Bookmark this page and check back for more great savings. Also make sure you give our Jelly Deals Twitter page so you don't miss out on any stellar Memorial Day deals.