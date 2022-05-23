Memorial Day sales 2022: Here's the best deals on consoles, games and gaming accessories

Memorial Day sales 2022: Here's the best deals on consoles, games and gaming accessoriesFind Memorial Day deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more.
Memorial Day lands on May 30th 2022 this year and although that's a week away, retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are already kicking off with early Memorial Day deals. Here we're going to round up the best deals on consoles, games and PC gaming accessories from this year's Memorial Day sales, and the best places you can find them.
So far, we've spotted incredible savings on Nintendo Switch storage, as well as heavily discounted PlayStation and Xbox games and console accessories. If you want to grab a bargain on something ahead of Prime Day 2022, you won't want to miss out on these offerings. We'll be updating this page with even more deals as they go live so keep checking back regularly.
Amazon Memorial Day sales 2022
Amazon has launched a wide range of deals ahead of Memorial Day and we've picked out our favourite gaming deals below. This includes Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite bundles with Micro SD cards, and a number of console games going cheap.
- Deathloop - Playstation 5- £24.99 from Amazon (was $59.99)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - Playstation 5- £49.99 from Amazon (was $69.99)
- WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD- $158.89 from Amazon (was $229.99)
- Nintendo Switch with official Nintendo 128GB Micro SD card- $320.46 from Amazon (was $334.98)
- Nintendo Switch Lite with official Nintendo 128GB Micro SD card- £219.47 from Amazon (was $234.98)
- PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch- $65.99 from Amazon
- PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Renewed)- $59.84 from Amazon Warehouse
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy- PlayStation 4 with free PS5 upgrade- - $22.99 from Amazon (was $59.99)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy- Xbox One/ Xbox Series X- $29.99 from Amazon
Walmart Memorial Day sales 2022
Walmart launched its Memorial Day sales early and amongst the mattresses and garden furniture, you can find some true bargains on electronics like 4K TVs, gaming headsets and console games. Take a look at what we've spotted below.
- SanDisk 64GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - $10.88 from Walmart
- PowerA GameCube Style Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - $19.88 from Walmart (was $27.99)
- Resident Evil 2- PlayStation 4- $14.75 from Walmart (was $59.99)
- Selected Hisense 4K TVs- starting from $258 from Walmart
- SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse- $40.55 from Walmart (was $49.99)
- Razer Barracuda X- $79.99 from Walmart (was $99.99)
- HyperX Cloud 2 Gaming Headset- $69.00 from Walmart (was $99)
- Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers- $89 (was $169)
- Arcade1Up, The Simpsons Arcade1Up With Riser - $399 from Walmart (was $529)
- Arcade 1Up, Mortal Kombat Midway Legacy 12-in-1 - $249 from Walmart (was $315)
- Madden NFL 22 - PlayStation 5- $29.96 from Walmart (was $69.99)
- Logitech Pro Stream Webcam- $52 from Walmart (was $79.99)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Nintendo Switch- $19.93 from Walmart (was $49.94)
- Bloom Town Strategy Board Game- $23.99 from Walmart (was $29.99)
Best Buy Memorial Day sales 2022
While you're probably not here to find out about Best Buy's Memorial Day sale on big appliances, that's about all there is in terms of official Memorial Day deals so far. However, you can save big on these deals below, including 4K TVs from Hisense and Samsung and a bunch of console games deals.
- Hisense - 70" A6G LED 4K UHD TV- $499 from Best Buy (was $549)
- Samsung 65" Q70A 4K TV- $999 from Best Buy (was $1,199.99)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite- PlayStation 5- $24.99 from Best Buy (was $29.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch- $40.99 from Best Buy (was $59.99)
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! - Nintendo Switch- $19.99 from Best Buy (was $29.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch- $50.99 from Best Buy (was $59.99)
- FIFA 22 Standard Edition- PlayStation 5- $19.99 from Best Buy (was £39.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V Standard Edition- PlayStation 5 -$19.99 from Best Buy (was $39.99)
- NBA 2K22 Standard Edition- $19.99 from Best Buy (was $39.99)
Here's where you find more of the best Memorial Day sales
Not all retailers have launched their Memorial Day sales yet but you can expect the following to go live with some fantastic deals soon and we'll update this list with more retailers and the deals available:
That's all the deals we've found so far from the Memorial Day sales! Bookmark this page and check back for more great savings. Also make sure you give our Jelly Deals Twitter page so you don't miss out on any stellar Memorial Day deals.