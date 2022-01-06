Mass Effect Legendary Edition comes to EA Play today

Get ready to relive the legend of Commander Shepard with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition through EA Play.

Bioware's sci-fi RPG series is now available through the service, remastered, and in lovely 4K UHD.

Available to all EA Play members, you can start playing the game through the Play List, and enjoy all it has to offer what with the visual enhancements, technical improvements and gameplay adjustments.

If you have never played a Mass Effect game, you should give this a go because it contains base content for 1-3 and over 40 DLC including promo weapons, armors and packs.

Xbox Games Pass subs who are also EA Play members can play the trilogy through the service starting today as well. Same goes for those with PC Game Pass.

It's cold outside, so fire up your PC or console, grab a cup of something warm, and enjoy one of the best space operas out there.