Firaxis announced that their next game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, would be delayed to the back half of 2022. Originally slated for spring, the developer now needs more time to best realize its vision for the game.

In a joint statement posted to Twitter, creative director Jake Solomon and senior franchise producer Garth DeAngelis expressed both excitement at getting to work on this property and disappointment that the delay would be letting some down. "We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly. We decided to push our launch because we need more time to make this the best game possible.”

We have an important development update to share with our fans pic.twitter.com/ycNDCVtbwD — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) November 3, 2021

The developer will be using the extra time to "add more story, cinematics and overall polish". It’s clear that the people at Firaxis are excited to be working on the game, and frankly good that it’s taking the time to make sure the game is as complete as possible. “Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a true dream project for the team and we can’t express what an honor it is to create something new in the Marvel Universe,” the statement read.

Ultimately, that passion comes through in the way the statement talks about the development of the game: "We believe in our creative vision for Marvel's Midnight Suns and want to do justice in delivering an unforgettable adventure set in the supernatural side of Marvel."

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has the interesting premise of a card-based tactics game, and will feature fan-favorite characters like Wolverine and Sabretooth.

The game is slated for late next year for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.