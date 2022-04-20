Latest Horizon Forbidden West patch fixes it to where you no longer get stuck in the bathroom

Guerrilla Games has released patch 1.12 for Horizon Forbidden West, and contains plenty of fixes for quests, machines, and other multiple issues.

There are some known issues the patch doesn't fix that the development team is working to address. These include continuing to make tweaks to reduce visual shimmering, the inability to trade with Abadund, the inability to complete the Frostclaw-related quest, issues with progression in some missions, and outfits appearing to be covered by dark shadows in inventory.

As far as what's been fixed is concerned, the funniest issue (and probably one of the most frustrating) of being stuck in the bathroom in the Base has been addressed. As far as quests, you will five five main quests, eight side quests, and eight world quests fixed.

Other things addressed include an issue where Quest Companions would become unresponsive after being hit in combat, fixes to weapons, armor, and skills were applied, there are plenty of fixes and updates to the UI/UX, multiple crash fixes and multiple streaming fixes in game and in cinematics were addressed, an indicator was added to show when a Weave is already equipped when changing Weaves, and Aloy will no longer severely bounce for up to 10 seconds while looting an item.

Multiple fixes were made to Aloy's annimation, characters and machines falling out of the world, audio and lighting, improvements made to body and facial animations in cinematics, improvements have been made to NPC animations and to NPC props in settlements, you can expect localization and subtitles fixes and improvements, and various bug fixes.

You can look over the full set of patch notes at the link.