Everything we know about Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular animes in recent years. After first debuting in 2020, the dark Shonen series came back with a bang in 2023, with a thrilling second season full of twists, turns and deaths.

Now that the adaptation of the shocking Shibuya Incident Arc has been wrapped up, MAPPA will next be turning their attention to the Culling Game Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, which was announced soon after the season 2 finale.

If you're wondering what to expect from JJK's next season then we've rounded up everything you need to know. We've got details on when to expect the Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release date, as well as what the Culling Game Arc will cover and the first ever teaser for the upcoming anime.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When is the Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release date?

A release date hasn't been announced for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 just yet. All fans know for certain is that a new season is coming, after a teaser trailer for the next major arc was revealed. A release window for season 3 hasn't been announced also.

Looking at the anime's past release schedule though could give us an idea of when to expect the next season. Jujutsu Kaisen first debuted in October 2020, with season 2 arriving almost three years later in August 2023. In between the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie was also released in December 2021.

Given the gaps between previous releases, 2025 seems to be the earliest point that Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 could possibly release. A quick turnaround between the end of season 2 and the start of season 3 seems unlikely, considering MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, is busy working on other projects like the Chainsaw Man movie.

It remains to be seen also whether the Jujutsu Kaisen scheduling controversy, which was sparked by claims from some animators, has an impact on how quickly MAPPA produces new animes going forward as well.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

Image credit: Toho

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will follow on from the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc, which was adapted into the second part of JJK season 2. If you still haven't caught up, and don't want anything spoiled then skip to the next section as spoilers are to follow.

Still here? A few arcs from the original JJK manga look set to be adapted in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, with Itadori's Extermination Arc next up. This arc, which began in the finale of season 2, follows Yuta Okkotsu - the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 - on his return to Japan, as he's tasked with executing Yuji Itadori.

While this is next up, the main focus of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will be the Culling Game Arc. This arc is the longest in the JJK manga, and follows a nationwide fight to the death between sorcerers that series antagonist Kenjaku has plotted. If all of this arc ends up getting adapted in season 3, then it could end up being the longest season so far.

Is there a Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 trailer?

A brief teaser trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 was released after the season 2 finale. The trailer doesn't include any footage from the next batch of episodes, instead featuring a few snippets of animation in the style of hand drawn sketches.

You can watch the teaser trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 below:

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen

If you want to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen before season 3 launches then head on over to Crunchyroll. The anime streaming service has every episode of Jujutsu Kaisen in its library, as well as the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. To watch every episode and the film, you'll need a Crunchyroll Premium membership, which is priced from $7.99 a month. A 14-day free trial for new members is also available.

If you're not sure whether you'll enjoy Jujutsu Kaisen, then you can alternatively try before you buy and stream the entire first season for free with Crunchyroll's ad-supported viewing. To get started, all you need to do is head to the Jujutsu Kaisen Crunchyroll page and choose the episode from the first season you want to watch.

That's it for our guide to everything we know about Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. For more anime content, head to our pages on the Demon Slayer season 4 release date, the Solo Leveling anime and our guide to the Evangelion watch order.