Solo Leveling is one of the most highly anticipated new anime series on the horizon. The adaptation of the hugely popular South Korean web novel and webtoon was first announced in 2022, with it originally planned to premiere on Crunchyroll in 2023.

The Solo Leveling release date unfortunately ended up getting delayed, but now we're just weeks away from seeing the start of Sung Jinwoo's monster hunting adventures.

If you can't wait for the Solo Leveling anime then we've rounded up everything you need to know. We've got details on the release date, the latest trailer, and how to watch the first episode.

Solo Leveling release date window

It has been confirmed that the Solo Leveling anime will have a release date in January 2024. The news was announced by Crunchyroll at the Aniplex Online Festa event earlier this year.

Crunchyroll is the place where you'll be able to watch the Solo Leveling anime when the first season starts streaming next year. If you can't wait till then, Crunchyroll is also holding cinema screenings in December where you can watch the first two episodes of the anime ahead of its broadcast debut.

Screenings are being held in the UK, Germany, and France in the run-up to Christmas, with tickets available to buy now. The UK screening is going to be held at the Cineworld in London's Leicester Square on Wednesday 13 December 2023. The French and German screenings are on Tuesday 12 December 2023 at Paris's Le Grand Rex and the Colosseum in Berlin.

Solo Leveling trailer

A few trailers for the Solo Leveling have been released by Crunchyroll. You can watch the most recent trailer below.

Where to watch the Solo Leveling anime

Crunchyroll is the place you'll be able to stream the Solo Leveling anime in 2024. If you're thinking of watching Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll, just bear in mind that you need a Crunchyroll Premium Plan to watch simulcast shows. A Crunchyroll Premium plan is priced from $7.99 a month for anime fans in the US, and from £4.99 a month in the UK. You can sign-up to a Crunchyroll Premium Free Trial if you want to try before you buy.

Image credit: VG247/Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling anime adaptation

The Solo Leveling anime adaptation is being handled by the prolific A-1 Pictures, whose past work includes a multitude of beloved titles. A-1 Pictures is the studio behind the anime adaptations of a number of iconic video games like Nier Automata, Persona 4 Golden, and Ace Attorney.

The Tokyo-based studio also made last year's Crunchyroll original hit Lycoris Recoil and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (which is created by Oshi No Ko mastermind Aka Akasaka), along with classic anime tearjerkers like Your Lie In April and Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day.

That's it for our guide to the Solo Leveling anime launch.