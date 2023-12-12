Here's the best watch order for Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most iconic anime series of all time. The seminal series from visionary animator Hideaki Anno started out in the '90s, and uses giant, fighting mechs to tell an intense, psychological tale that touches on depression, philosophy and religion that the anime community has been talking about for decades.

There's a reason why Evangelion is one of the most celebrated animes of all time, and if you love anime it's a series you really should experience for yourself. If you're not sure where to start, then our Evangelion watch order is here to help.

We'll explain the best way to watch Evangelion from start to finish, including when to watch the original series as well as the End of Evangelion and Rebuild movies.

Evangelion watch order

The best watch order for Evangelion is the release order, so start with the original series, then watch End of Evangelion and finish it off with the Rebuild films. If you want to streamline your viewing, you can skip Death(true)² which has an alternate cut known as Death & Rebirth. Both of these films are recap movies for the OG series, but add in a few new scenes.

The Rebuild films, which are the most recently released entries in the Evangelion franchise, essentially work as remakes, reboots and sequels all at the same time. These movies - which began with You Are (Not) Alone - significantly change the events of the original anime, and also act as a follow-up, capping off a story that has taken almost three decades to craft. It's similar to what Square Enix is doing to Final Fantasy 7 with the ongoing FF7 Remake project, and you'll get the most out of the Rebuild movies if you watch the original Evangelion animes first.

Here's our recommended watch order for Neon Genesis Evangelion:

Episodes 1 to 26 (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Evangelion: Death(true)²

The End of Evangelion

Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone

Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance

Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time

How to watch Evangelion

To watch Evangelion in its entirety, you need access to both Netflix and Prime Video. Netflix has every episode of the original series, along with Death(true)² and The End of Evangelion. Prime Video, meanwhile, is where you can watch all of the Rebuild movies. Netflix is priced from $6.99 a month whereas Prime Video is available from $8.99 a month, or as part of an Amazon Prime membership which is $14.99 a month.

Netflix no longer offers free trials, but if you want to try out Prime Video you can sign-up for an Amazon Prime trial. The Prime trial gives you free access for 30 days. If you're thinking of buying the Rebuild movies individually, instead of streaming them, there is one important thing to point out.

There are two different versions of each Rebuild film. Evangelion 1.0, Evangelion 2.0, Evangelion 3.0 and Evangelion 3.0+1.0 are the original theatrical cuts, while Evangelion 1.11, Evangelion 2.22, Evangelion 3.33 and Evangelion 3.0+1.01 are basically director's cuts and add in some extra scenes. If you have a choice between the two, it's better to watch the extended versions.

That's it for our Evangelion watch order. For more anime content, check out our guide to the Solo Leveling anime - which is one of the most hotly anticipated new shows on the horizon. If you're looking for something else to watch, then Netflix might have put out the most important anime of the year. Or, if you want some old-school anime goodness you'll be pleased to know you can watch the influential Paprika entirely for free.