Everything we know about Demon Slayer season 4

Demon Slayer is one of the defining animes of its generation. Tanjiro's journey from a humble charcoal seller to a heroic demon slayer who wears his heart on his sleeve has been full of brutal fights, gorgeous animation and instantly anthemic songs.

The hotly anticipated season 3 run finished earlier this year, and fans are now looking forward to what's next. With only a few more arcs from the manga left to adapt, Tanjiro's quest to turn his sister back into a human is almost reaching its endgame.

If you can't wait for Demon Slayer to return, we've rounded-up everything you need to know about the next season. We've got details on the release date window, the latest trailer and what to expect from Demon Slayer season 4.

It has been confirmed that Demon Slayer season 4 has a release date window of spring 2024. The highly anticipated launch date was confirmed by Ufotable towards the end of 2023, who also revealed the new season will start with an hour-long episode.

While an exact release date for season 4 hasn't been revealed yet, alleged leakers previously claimed that Demon Slayer season 4 would debut in April 2024.

Historically, a lot of new Demon Slayer runs have begun around this time of year. Demon Slayer season 1 began in April 2019 while season 3 started in April 2023.

Latest Demon Slayer announcement

Details on Demon Slayer season 4 were announced by Ufotable during its Demon Slayer 2024 Promotional Reel. The eagerly anticipated teaser premiered on Japanese TVs on Sunday 10 December 2023, and also debuted simultaneously on the Aniplex YouTube.

It was also announced that fans who can't wait to watch season 4 will get a chance to see the first episode early with the Demon Slayer World Tour. The 2024 edition of the Demon Slayer World Tour is heading to over 140 countries and regions around the world, with cinema screenings being held of the epic final episode of Demon Slayer season 3, and the first episode of Demon Slayer season 4. These episodes will be shown back-to-back on the big screen in 4K.

In total, cinema screenings will be held at 427 theatres across the globe, including 50 IMAX theatres. The Demon Slayer 2024 World Tour begins in Japan on Friday 2 February 2024, and details for each screening on the tour will be announced at a later date.

Demon Slayer season 4 teaser trailer

A teaser trailer for Demon Slayer season 4 has been revealed, giving fans a brief glimpse of the characters featured in the Hashira Training Arc, and also setting the scene for the story so far.

You can watch the teaser trailer below:

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 4

The Hashira Training Arc that is being adapted next is a fan favorite from the original manga. Taking place after the events of Demon Slayer season 3, it follows Tanjiro as he trains to become a Hashira - a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

The Hashira Training Arc is the penultimate arc and tenth story arc of Demon Slayer. After that, it's the Final Battle Arc, which is the last story arc of Kimetsu no Yaiba. This closing arc is a lengthy one, and is divided into two sub arcs called the Infinity Castle Arc and the Sunrise Countdown Arc.

Where to watch Demon Slayer

If you want to catch-up on Demon Slayer before season 4 begins you can watch every episode with a Crunchyroll or Netflix subscription. There is one big difference between the two apps though - while you can watch every episode of the Demon Slayer anime on both services, the Mugen Train movie which broke box office records in Japanese cinemas is only available with Crunchyroll.

Thankfully, the Mugen Train arc from the manga was also adapted into a fully fledged season after the film came out, which expands on the movie and offers an episodic, more in-depth adaptation. That's available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you're not sure whether Demon Slayer is for you, you can watch the first season entirely for free via Crunchyroll's ad-supported viewing. Simply head to the Crunchyroll Demon Slayer page and choose the episode you want to watch from the first season to get started.

If you want to watch every single episode, you'll need a subscription for Crunchyroll Premium or Netflix. Crunchyroll Premium is priced from $7.99 a month while Netflix is available from $6.99. Crunchyroll also offers a 14-day free trial for new members.

