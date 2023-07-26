It’s not just you: Street Fighter 6's Battle Hub is playing up for everyone right now

If you've experienced issues with the Battle Hub tournaments in Street Fighter 6 recent, don't worry, it's not just you! These events are busted across the board right now.

Capcom has announced that it is aware of the issues via the official Street Fighter 6 Twitter. It writes: "We're currently investigating an issue causing Battle Hub tournaments in #StreetFighter6 to not start properly. During the investigation, future tournaments will be temporarily suspended. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and thank you for your patience."

This is not the first time these tournaments have been taken down due to technical issues. Back when the game first launched, problems were often and prevented players from competing in game for prizes and glory. Street Fighter 6 is the kind of game where players with the desire to compete can find numerous community-ran events, but the removal of in-game options does prevent the average player from jumping in.

It's also worth noting that this is important due to the potential rewards and achievements that are now out of reach while the in-game Battle Hub tournaments are gone. Not only are they the primary source of drive tickets, the in-game currency used to buy avatar clothing, they are tied to several achievements / trophies that completionists will want to tackle.

In case you haven't given them a go, these Battle Hub tournaments are a lot of fun, and a great opportunity to try out your scrubby Rashid in a serious environment, a character that's still a nightmare even if the most broken aspects of his kit have been hotfixed!

For those particularly sad about these being gone at the moment, rest assured that since launch the Street Fighter 6 team has been lightning quick at resolving issues both technical and balance related, so hopefully they shouldn't be down for long.