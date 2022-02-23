Here's how to access the Pokémon TCG Live beta outside Canada with a VPN

The long-awaited Pokemon Trading Card Game Live Limited Beta is now available to play in Canada. It allows Android, Windows PC and macOS players to preview the new digital game before its global release online. Limited-beta participants will also have access to the latest TCG set, Sword and Shield: Brilliant Stars, prior to the expansion’s official launch.

It's a fantastic opportunity to try out the new free-to-play app and experience the beloved tabletop game in its updated digital format. The beta allows players to build Pokemon decks and battle with friends in cross-platform play.

While the Pokemon TCG Live beta is technically exclusive to Canada, there is a quick workaround that let's you access the beta from the rest of the world. And thankfully, the process isn't too complicated.

Basically, you'll need a virtual private network (VPN) subscription that will let you hide your IP address and switch your VPN server to Canada. There's loads of affordable VPN plans on the market that let you change to thousands of VPN servers around the world. A VPN also protects your data and privacy online and makes it easier to stream online content.

If you don't already have a VPN, CyberGhost offer memberships from as little as $2.29/ £1.75 a month for a 3-year(plus an extra 3 months) contract, which totals to $89.31/ £68.25. You can get shorter term contracts but you'd be paying more in the long-run.

So, once you've got your VPN all set up, here's how to access the Pokémon TCG Live beta outside Canada:

Turn the VPN off when setting up your Trainer account, otherwise the site will block you.

Turn the VPN on when you're heading in-game so it thinks you're in Canada.

While it is possible to access the Pokemon TCG Live beta using a VPN, we're not sure if players could be suspended or banned for doing it. At the time of writing, we've not come across any such incidents but it's worth considering before doing it. If you don't want to risk it and don't mind waiting longer to play it, Pokemon TCG Live will be released globally in the future.