Horizon Forbidden West patch addresses notebook completion issues, fixes various quest problems, more

Patch 1.09 is available now for Horizon Forbidden West.

As usual, some patch notes may contain spoilers, so keep that in mind before going over the list of fixes.

Looking over the notes, it is stated that the team is continuing work to reduce visual shimmering, there's a fix in the works for the quest Blood Choke pertaining to Atekka, and a missing Trophy for Upgraded Every Pouch Type is being looked into. It's also been brought to the attention of the team that certain Firegleam and Metal Flower Icons remain after being found/used, and this issue is also still being looked into.

As far as fixes and improvements are concerned, three main quests and 11 side/errand quest issues have been addressed alongside seven World Activities.

Guerrilla Games has also fixed an issue with the UI/UX when remapping specific button actions, loading screen resolutions have been touched up, crash fixes have been applied alongside localization and spelling fixes, and several issues that prevented 100% completion in the Notebook were fixed.

The patch notes also state that several issues where the player could escape from a boss fight with a mount were fixed, an issue where customizations to the Hunter's Kit would not persist after restarting save was addressed, and it fixes multiple music issues and rebalances several combat mechanics.

You can look over the full set of notes for Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.09 through the link.