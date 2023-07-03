If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
END OF THE LINE.

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.2 livestream coming this Saturday

A big conclusion to the current storyline, some new characters, and events are on the way!

Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf build: An anime girl with a purple halter top and purple hair in a ponytail has her right arm raised high, preparing to strike a keyboard
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

A new Honkai: Star Rail livestream has been announced for version 1.2, streaming to all gacha rollers and turn-based trouble makers this Saturday, July 8.

This version, titled "Even Immortality Ends" is set to launch in the near future, and as such this livestream will be breaking down all the new characters, events, quests, and of course Honkai: Star Rail codes coming with the next major update.

If you're looking for an exact time to book off from work or quality time with the family, the Honkai: Star Rail version 1.2 livestream will be going live on July 8 at the following times:

  • 2:30AM PST
  • 5:30AM EST
  • 11:30AM GMT
  • 12:30PM CEST

So as you may have noticed, not exactly a very sociable time for the Americans out there. Europeans stay winning though, able to grab an early lunch or late breakfast to go alongside the new gacha news.

Onto specifics: what can we expect to see from the reveal itself? Judging by the name of the version 1.2 update, it looks like we'll be seeing the conclusion of the current main storyline with the Xianzhou Luofu, the big ol' tree, and the subject of immortality on everyone's favourite space-faring space ship.

As for characters, we do have a good idea judging from the preview image posted on Twitter. We've embedded it below, but you can see both Kafka and Blade in chibi form sitting on the livestream coach. Both of these characters have been played in betas with gameplay available to see online, so their appearance in character banners wouldn't be a huge surpise.

There's also Luka, who got a trailer recently. As a four star character, they're sure to find a spot on one of the upcoming banners too.

Will you be tuning in live? Let us know below, as well as how excited you are for the upcoming version!

