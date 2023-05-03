As you progress through time and space in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll find yourself completing companion missions for plenty of the folk you meet. Once you complete enough of these, the characters will regularly board the Astral Express and simply hang out. And, of course, you’ll get some rewards for your time, too.

Clara is the compassionate little girl who knows a lot about robots, and is guarded by a big brute known as Svarog. In her companion mission, ‘Rarely Affectionate’, Clara rescues a small robot known as Pascal and attempts to fix it. During Part 2 of this mission, we’ve been asked to go see how her and Pascal are doing. So to get started on the next step, here’s how to complete Clara’s companion quest, Rarely Affectionate Part 2, in Honkai Star Rail.

How to unlock Rarely Affectionate Part 2 in Honkai Star Rail

To unlock Part 2 of the Rarely Affectionate companion quest in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll need to have completed Part 1, reached at least Trailblaze Level 34, and finished the Trailblaze Mission ‘Sinners Misled, Credence Falsified.’

Soon enough, Clara will send you a message saying she has fixed Pascal, and asking you to come see her. We can’t break any promises we make to Clara, so off you go.

Here's the quest description and rewards for the companion mission you're about to commence.

How to complete Rarely Affectionate Part 2 companion quest in Honkai Star Rail

During Rarely Affectionate Part 2 in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll be asked to grab some more parts for the little robot from an Automaton Direwolf. When you do, battle will ensue. Afterwards, however, you can get the new parts installed on Pascal.

Poor Pascal.

The robot will then run off to Rivet Town where it inevitably is attacked, and we have to step in to save the day as per usual. It’s hard work being everyone’s hero in Honkai. After this, Clara will put Pascal’s module into the scrapped Automaton Grizzly we just beat up.

Once that’s done, you’ll return to Clara’s Workshop where you’ll learn a little more about Pascal. Ultimately, Clara and Svarog can’t agree on Pascal’s fate, and they leave it down to you, the Trailblazer, to decide for them.

The decision you make here can alter the story ever so slightly, so who should you side with?

Should you side with Clara or Svarog in Rarely Affectionate Part 2?

Svarog wants Pascal to be reformatted. As a result, Svarog believes the robot will be right as rain as a result, but Pascal’s emotional intelligence will be compromised. If you choose to side with Svarog, Pascal will be reformatted, and you will unlock the 'For a Breath I Tarry' achievement.

On the other hand, Clara wants to find a different way around things. She believes she can tinker with Pascal some more to override any abnormal data, but this could risk Pascal losing his memory entirely. If you choose to side with Clara, Pascal will be updated with new programmes, and you will unlock the ‘The Lifecycle of Software Objects’ achievement.

It’s worth noting that you might not get these side quests right away; they’ll unlock following the daily server reset. It’s also up to you which you choose, but I recommend weighing up Svarog’s and Clara’s arguments and going for the one you actually agree with.

Regardless of which decision you make, you’ll then unlock Clara as a new guest aboard the Astral Express. Of course, you’ll get a heap of rewards too, including Trailblaze EXP, Stellar Jade, Shield currency, Credits, and Condensed Aether.

For more on Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to keep up with the Simulated Universe, and check out our tier list of characters to see who you should be Warping for.