Across the galaxy in Honkai Star Rail, you’re going to wind up with a lot of different currencies, all of which serve different purposes. One particular currency that you’ll end up with in abundance is Credits. In fact, you’ll no doubt end up with so many that you don’t even know what to do with them all.

Credits are one of the most common rewards across Honkai Star Rail, so they’re easy enough to get your hands on, but what are they actually for? Here’s what to use Credits for in Honkai Star Rail, and how to get more Credits.

What are Credits in Honkai Star Rail

Credits are one of Honkai Star Rail’s many currencies, and one of the most commonly available. They’re used for a lot of basic actions throughout the game, and function similarly to those golden Mora coins you’d acquire in Genshin Impact.

Here's a brief explanation of Credits.

What to use Credits for in Honkai Star Rail

In Honkai Star Rail, you will primarily use Credits to facilitate any character or equipment upgrades. While you need specific materials to level up characters, Light Cones, and Relics, you’ll find that there’s a service fee of sorts for this too; you’ll pay this using your Credits!

Levelling your characters and their items comes with a small Credit cost.

If you’re looking to level lots of characters and equipment, having a solid stockpile of Credits is great.

How to get more Credits in Honkai Star Rail

You can get more Credits in Honkai Star Rail with ease. If I’m being abruptly honest here, you can acquire them from most activities in Honkai Star Rail, and even from breaking items in your environment.

If you’re looking to farm Credits, you’ll gain them aplenty by completing quests, taking part in Calyxes, and by collecting Trailblaze Level awards from Pom-Pom. You can even earn credits without trying; assign yourself a support character in your profile for your friends to use during their Calyx battles, and you’ll earn Credits too!

Credits can be earnt by defeating enemies in the overworld, opening treasure chests, and for participating in events, too. If you’re desperate, you can even exchange Undying Embers for them in the Embers Exchange store, although I don’t know why you’d do that!

