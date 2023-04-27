If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

What to use Credits for in Honkai Star Rail

So many Credits!

Honkai Star Rail | Hoyoverse
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Updated on

Across the galaxy in Honkai Star Rail, you’re going to wind up with a lot of different currencies, all of which serve different purposes. One particular currency that you’ll end up with in abundance is Credits. In fact, you’ll no doubt end up with so many that you don’t even know what to do with them all.

Catch the official release trailer for Honkai Star Rail here.

Credits are one of the most common rewards across Honkai Star Rail, so they’re easy enough to get your hands on, but what are they actually for? Here’s what to use Credits for in Honkai Star Rail, and how to get more Credits.

What are Credits in Honkai Star Rail

Credits are one of Honkai Star Rail’s many currencies, and one of the most commonly available. They’re used for a lot of basic actions throughout the game, and function similarly to those golden Mora coins you’d acquire in Genshin Impact.

A menu detailing what Credits are in Honkai Star Rail
Here's a brief explanation of Credits.

What to use Credits for in Honkai Star Rail

In Honkai Star Rail, you will primarily use Credits to facilitate any character or equipment upgrades. While you need specific materials to level up characters, Light Cones, and Relics, you’ll find that there’s a service fee of sorts for this too; you’ll pay this using your Credits!

March 7th's character menu in Honkai Star Rail, showing how many Credits it costs to level up a character
Levelling your characters and their items comes with a small Credit cost.

If you’re looking to level lots of characters and equipment, having a solid stockpile of Credits is great.

How to get more Credits in Honkai Star Rail

You can get more Credits in Honkai Star Rail with ease. If I’m being abruptly honest here, you can acquire them from most activities in Honkai Star Rail, and even from breaking items in your environment.

If you’re looking to farm Credits, you’ll gain them aplenty by completing quests, taking part in Calyxes, and by collecting Trailblaze Level awards from Pom-Pom. You can even earn credits without trying; assign yourself a support character in your profile for your friends to use during their Calyx battles, and you’ll earn Credits too!

Credits can be earnt by defeating enemies in the overworld, opening treasure chests, and for participating in events, too. If you’re desperate, you can even exchange Undying Embers for them in the Embers Exchange store, although I don’t know why you’d do that!

For more on Honkai Star Rail, be sure to check out how to increase your Equilibrium Level! On the other hand, if you’re not sure on your party yet, check out our tier list of Star Rail characters.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch