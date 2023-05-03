What time do servers reset in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail, like many live-service games before it, has us completing daily and weekly missions to receive as many rewards as possible, and to keep players continually logging in. With this, the Honkai Star Rail servers reset on a regular basis, but it can be confusing to identify exactly what time this happens in your region.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Catch the official release trailer for Honkai Star Rail here.

If you’re keen to complete your Daily Training, spend that Trailblaze Energy, and so forth, you’ll want an idea of the exact time that servers reset regionally. This way, you know exactly when to jump in and crack on with your daily activities, even if you aren’t planning on (or don’t have) much else to do. Here are the server reset times for Honkai Star Rail!

Honkai Star Rail Server Reset Times

Depending on which region you’re based in, or playing Honkai Star Rail on, the server reset times can be confusing to decipher.

Across American servers, the daily reset is at 4AM EST. That’ll be 3AM CT, and 1AM PT.

In the UK, the daily server reset is at 5am BST.

In Europe, the daily server reset is at 6am CEST.

As for Asian servers, these will experience the daily server reset at 4AM GMT+8. That’s 1PM JST, and 12PM CST.

As for weekly resets, these occur on Monday’s at the times listed above!

What resets after the server reset in Honkai Star Rail?

When the servers go through the daily reset in Honkai Star Rail, your daily mission will reset (this is the green mission in your missions menu). On top of that, Daily Training resets, and your Nameless Honour daily missions will reset.

Your Trailblazer Energy will be replenished too, as this slowly refills over time, so make sure to do any farming that you need to do at Calyxes, Echoes of War, and so forth each day.

For more on Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to take a look at our tier list of the best characters, as well as our Star Rail codes so you can bag yourself some freebies.