Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education quiz answers

The Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education quiz is one of the many potential daily quests you might be assigned when you log in after a server refresh.

The education quiz questions won’t be the same every time, and some of them are a bit less than clear.

The order you get them in might also vary. Our quiz part four, for example, might ask which of the three kids is a liar, where yours might ask how many cars had tires stolen.

Honkai Star Rail Ministry of Education quiz

Ministry of Education quiz – Manya’s question

Question: Which are there more of: prime numbers or natural numbers?



Answer: Both are the same

Ministry of Education quiz part 1

Question: The Limesteins have a large parking lot filled with 42 cars. One day, a thief stole wheels from several cars. Now, several cars have only three wheels left. While appraising damages, the insurer bent down and counted a total of 154 wheels across the lot. How many cars had their wheels stolen?

Answer: 14

Ministry of Education quiz part 2

Question: 58 is First Snow, and First Snow is 0. 39 is Summershade Bamboo, and Summershade Bamboo is 14. 99 is Ball Peony, and Ball Peony is 8. 27 is Sunshine, and Sunshine is 4.

What is the sum of First Snow, Summershade Bamboo, Ball Peony, and Sunflower added together?

Answer: 162

Ministry of Education quiz part 3

Question: The Limesteins' wheel thief was apprehended, with the guards taking in three suspects: Jack, Chris, and Eric. The three argued, with Jack blurting: "Chris is the one who stole the wheels!" The quick-witted Gepard quickly found the culprit. To test his aide, Gepard said cryptically without revealing the thief: "How strange. Of the three, only the thief did not lie."

Who was the thief that stole the Limesteins' wheels?

Answer: Eric

Ministry of Education quiz part 4

Question: Howard, Philip, and Joyce: among them is a good man, a bad man, and a liar. The good man only tells the truth; the bad man only lies; and the liar... Well, he would say anything sometimes the truth, and sometimes lies.

One day, Joyce said: "Philip is either the good man or the bad man." Then, Philip said: "Either Howard or Joyce is the good man." Which of these three is the liar?

Answer: Philip

Ministry of Education quiz part 5

Question: I heard that there's an ancient treasure buried in an inconspicuous corner of the snow plains. Sampo the explorer — Tall, Blue, and Handsome — found the treasure after quite an adventure, and before them, they found two talking gates: One gold, one silver... ...Which door should Sampo — Tall, Blue, and Handsome — open?

Answer: Open the gold gate

Ministry of Education quiz part 6

Question: Hook is playing a game called "Guess the Flower Color" with her friends. Despite Hook's best and fairest intentions, only one person in this game will be able to guess what color the flower they have on their head is. Who is that person?

Answer: Julian

Ministry of Education quiz part 7

Question: The Belobog Academy has discovered a new, invasive species of algae that can double itself in just one day, and in just 30 days fills a whole reservoir - contaminating the water supply. How many days would it take for the algae to fill half of the reservoir?

Answer: 29 days

Ministry of Education quiz part 8

Question: 1453=0; 1915=1; 2409=2; 6010=3; 9981=4; 8848=?

Answer: 6

