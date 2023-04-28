Honkai Star Rail: How to get and spend Hertareum

One of the earliest characters you meet in Honkai Star Rail is Herta, the owner of the Herta Space Station. This colourful character is very au fait with the Metaverse, NFTs, and other tech buzzwords and trends we're all familiar with.

So, of course she has her very own cryptocurrency! Hertareum is a currency that can be used exclusively at the Herta Space Station. But where can you spend it? And how do you earn it? If you want to know how Hertareum works in Honkai Star Rail then we're on hand to help.

How to get Hertareum in Honkai Star Rail

You can get Hertareum in Honkai Star Rail at the Herta Space Station through a number of different ways. The easiest way is opening up Basic Treasure chests you come across, which will have useful resources like Hertareum and Stellar Jades. There are plenty of Basic Treasure chests on the station and your map shows how many chests you haven't yet discovered, so use that if you want to hunt around for more to open.

You can earn more Hertareum by completing the Adventure Missions side quests. Side quests become available once Arlan starts sending you text messages, just as you're about to leave the Herta Space Station for the first time and hop aboard the Astral Express.

And you can also earn Hertareum by taking on Formidable Foe Challenges on the Herta Space Station. These optional challenges see you facing off against powerful enemies, and you'll earn Hertareum if you manage to defeat them. If you feel you're at a strong enough level, try them taking on!

Hertareum can be found in Basic Treasure chests.

Where to spend Hertareum in Honkai Star Rail

To spend Hertareum and buy items you need to head to the Master Control Zone area of the Herta Space Station. Use your map to look for the Shop icon and head there.

Whenever you have Hertareum available to spend, if you open up your map and click the small to-do list icon in the top-left corner, it'll let you know! This will also let you know if you've any other currencies to spend at shops, Trailblaze Level Rewards to collect, weekly Simulated Worlds to complete, and so forth!

You will have to speak to Wen Shiqi, who is the Internal Purchase Officer for the Herta Space Station. At his shop, you can then use your Hertareum to purchase a whole mix of things from Thief's Instincta and Condensed Aether to Adventure Logs and the Shadow of Destruction.

There are also stretch goals where you will gain Stellar Jade, and other resources, just by spending Hertareum.

Some of the items available for purchase with Hertareum.

