Honkai Star Rail Argenti materials list for ascension and Traces

Picking up your Honkai: Star Rail Argenti materials should be a fairly straightforward task, even if you're new to the game. Almost everything Argenti uses comes from enemies you encounter right at the start of your journey - almost. His Stagnat Shadow drop comes from a version 1.5 boss, so it'll take some time before you can get it.

Our Argenti materials list lays out what the Erudition fighter needs and where you can get it all.

Argenti materials for ascension

Here’s what you need bump Huohuo’s level up to 80.

Level Argenti ascension materials Cost in Credits 20 5 Extinguished Core 4,000 30 10 Extinguished Core 8,000 40 6 Glimmering Core, 3 Netherworld Token 16,000 50 9 Glimmering Core, 7 Netherworld Token 40,000 60 6 Squirming Core, 20 Netherworld Token 80,000 70 9 Squirming Core, 35 Netherworld Token 160,000

How to get Extinguished Core items

Extinguished Core items come from several enemies, including elemental Spawn enemies and Imaginary Weavers. You'll find Spawn in most places - Rivet Town, the Space Station, even around the Luofu. These enemies pop up in the Simulated Universe as well.

The easiest way to get them is by sending characters out on daily assignments. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with a couple dozen or so each day.

Where to find Netherworld Token

Netherworld Token comes from the Shape of Perdition Stagnant Shadow fight. That battle only unlocks once you reach the Fyxestroll Gardens after the main Luofu storyline, though you can transmute unwanted ascension items in the synthesis menu and turn them into Netherworld Token as well. So far, only Argenti and Hanya use these Tokens

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other activities.

Argenti materials total - Ascension

This is what all that looks like together.

15 Extinguished Core

15 Glimmering Core

15 Squirming Core

65 Netherworld Token

308,000 Credits

Argenti materials for Traces

Argenti uses more Core items for his Traces, along with the usual Erudition items in the Key of Insporation family.

For one Trace that isn't Argenti's basic attack, you need:

9 Extinguished Core

13 Glimmering Core

7 Squirming Core

3 Key of Inspiratione

15 Key of Knowledge

30 Key of Wisdom

2 Tracks of Destiny

3 Regret of Infinite Ochema

2 Tracks of Destiny

652,000 Credits

How to get Key of Inspiration and Infinite Ochema

The Key of Inspiration items come from the Bud of Erudition Crimson Calyx, and the only way to get Regret of Infinite Ochema is by completing the Divine Seed Echo of War challenge. It unlocks at the end of the main Luofu storyline, so if you're just getting started, it'll be awhile before you can access it.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

Argenti Traces materials total

To level up all of her Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:

3,000,000 Credits

41 Extinguished Core

56 Glimmering Core

58 Squirming Core

18 Key of Inspiration

69 Key of Knowledge

139 Key of Wisdom

12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

8 Tracks of Destiny

That's a lot of materials, and since other Erudition characters share many of them, you'll want to plan ahead before deciding what to uppgrade first.

