Honkai Star Rail Argenti materials list for ascension and Traces
Things of beauty
Picking up your Honkai: Star Rail Argenti materials should be a fairly straightforward task, even if you're new to the game. Almost everything Argenti uses comes from enemies you encounter right at the start of your journey - almost. His Stagnat Shadow drop comes from a version 1.5 boss, so it'll take some time before you can get it.
Our Argenti materials list lays out what the Erudition fighter needs and where you can get it all.
Argenti materials for ascension
Here’s what you need bump Huohuo’s level up to 80.
|Level
|Argenti ascension materials
|Cost in Credits
|20
|5 Extinguished Core
|4,000
|30
|10 Extinguished Core
|8,000
|40
|6 Glimmering Core, 3 Netherworld Token
|16,000
|50
|9 Glimmering Core, 7 Netherworld Token
|40,000
|60
|6 Squirming Core, 20 Netherworld Token
|80,000
|70
|9 Squirming Core, 35 Netherworld Token
|160,000
How to get Extinguished Core items
Extinguished Core items come from several enemies, including elemental Spawn enemies and Imaginary Weavers. You'll find Spawn in most places - Rivet Town, the Space Station, even around the Luofu. These enemies pop up in the Simulated Universe as well.
The easiest way to get them is by sending characters out on daily assignments. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with a couple dozen or so each day.
Where to find Netherworld Token
Netherworld Token comes from the Shape of Perdition Stagnant Shadow fight. That battle only unlocks once you reach the Fyxestroll Gardens after the main Luofu storyline, though you can transmute unwanted ascension items in the synthesis menu and turn them into Netherworld Token as well. So far, only Argenti and Hanya use these Tokens
The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other activities.
Argenti materials total - Ascension
This is what all that looks like together.
- 15 Extinguished Core
- 15 Glimmering Core
- 15 Squirming Core
- 65 Netherworld Token
- 308,000 Credits
Argenti materials for Traces
Argenti uses more Core items for his Traces, along with the usual Erudition items in the Key of Insporation family.
For one Trace that isn't Argenti's basic attack, you need:
- 9 Extinguished Core
- 13 Glimmering Core
- 7 Squirming Core
- 3 Key of Inspiratione
- 15 Key of Knowledge
- 30 Key of Wisdom
- 2 Tracks of Destiny
- 3 Regret of Infinite Ochema
- 2 Tracks of Destiny
- 652,000 Credits
How to get Key of Inspiration and Infinite Ochema
The Key of Inspiration items come from the Bud of Erudition Crimson Calyx, and the only way to get Regret of Infinite Ochema is by completing the Divine Seed Echo of War challenge. It unlocks at the end of the main Luofu storyline, so if you're just getting started, it'll be awhile before you can access it.
Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.
Argenti Traces materials total
To level up all of her Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:
- 3,000,000 Credits
- 41 Extinguished Core
- 56 Glimmering Core
- 58 Squirming Core
- 18 Key of Inspiration
- 69 Key of Knowledge
- 139 Key of Wisdom
- 12 Regret of Infinite Ochema
- 8 Tracks of Destiny
That's a lot of materials, and since other Erudition characters share many of them, you'll want to plan ahead before deciding what to uppgrade first.
If you're not sure who else might work with Argenti, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.