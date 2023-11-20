Honkai Star Rail Argenti kit and Traces priority

Honkai: Star Rail’s Argenti kit introduces a new concept to HoYoverse’s RPG – charge levels for certain skills. Argenti also gets a special buff from his talent that raises his critical rate without you even having to do anything with Relics.

The downside is that the co-dependent nature of his skills means figuring out the right Argenti Traces priority order is a little difficult and resource-intense.

Honkai Star Rail Argenti kit

Argenti’s kit seems pretty straightforward for an Erudition character, but things get more interesting when you look at his ultimate and talent. He deals physical damage to multiple enemies. Argenti’s talent raises his critical rate when he damages enemies, and his ultimate has two charge levels.

We’ve split the scaling values to include starting values at level one and end values at level nine.

Argenti basic attack: Fleeting Fragrance

Argenti deals physical damage to a single enemy that equals 50/130 percent of his attack.

Argenti skill: Blazing Welcome

Argenti deals physical damage to all enemies in the field equal to 60/150 percent of his attack.

Argenti ultimate: For In This Garden Supreme

Argenti can spend 90 energy to use his skill and deal physical damage to all enemies that equals 96/192 percent of his attack. You can also wait until his energy reaches the maximum value of 180 to unleash his ultimate. At this second charge level, Argenti’s ultimate dishes out physical damage to all enemies equal to 168/336 percent of his attack, and he hits an enemy at random six more times. Those bonus attacks deal damage equal to 56/113 percent of Argenti’s attack.

Argenti talent: Ethereal Metaflow

Argenti recovers three energy every time his skill, basic attack, or ultimate hits an enemy and gains a stack of Ascend. Ascend raises his critical rate by 1 percent to 3.2 percent and can stack 10 times.

Argenti technique: Impair

Enemies near Argenti become dazed and won’t attack. When you enter combat, Argenti deals damage equal to 80 percent of his attack to dazed enemies and recovers 10 energy.

Argenti bonus abilities

Argenti has the usual set of three bonus abilities as you unlock milestone nodes on his Traces chart.

Piety: Argenti gains one stack of Ascend at the start of each turn Generosity: Argenti recovers two energy when enemies enter the field Courage: Deals 15 percent more damage to enemies with 50 percent HP or less

Honkai Star Rail Argenti Traces priority

Argenti’s Traces priority looks pretty straightforward thanks to how his kit works, but while there is an order of sorts, you’ll want to try and level them equally.

Talent

Ultimate

Skill

Basic attack

Argenti’s ultimate does the most damage, but his talent helps punch all those numbers and his skill damage up. At its maximum level, those 10 stacks of Ascend give you a boost of up to 30 percent or more to Argenti’s critical hit rate, which frees you up to either focus on other stats for his Relics or use them to raise his critical rate even higher.

Try to level his ultimate and skill alongside his talent to help give him a better chance of offsetting the low scaling values that plague all Erudition characters. Argenti’s ultimate is, ostensibly, the best way to deal damage, but you need something to keep him going while you wait for his energy to recharge.

If you're wondering what it costs to get Argenti's Traces where they should be, our Argenti materials list lays out everything you need to get so you can prep ahead of time.