The next Honkai Star Rail livestream is just around the corner, with HoYoverse set to reveal more about the upcoming 1.2 patch for HSR this weekend.

The Star Rail 1.2 Special Program will showcase everything coming in the second major update for Honkai Star Rail since it launched earlier this year. HoYoverse has been tight-lipped about what will be announced during the 'Even Immortality Ends' livestream, but judging by the 1.1 broadcast we should find out about upcoming HSR events, new story content and the next Character Warps. Plus, we should get a couple of new Honkai Star Rail codes that dish out free Stellar Jades and other rewards.

To help you prepare for the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream we've rounded up everything you need to know about it. We've got details on the start time and date for different regions around the world, and explain how you can watch the Star Rail broadcast online.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream date and time

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream starts at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 8 July 2023 for HSR fans in the UK.

If you're based elsewhere then here's when the Even Immortality Ends stream kicks off:

US (West Coast) : 4.30am PDT

: 4.30am PDT US (East Coast) : 7.30am EDT

: 7.30am EDT UK : 12.30pm BST

: 12.30pm BST Europe : 1.30pm CEST

: 1.30pm CEST Japan : 8.30pm JST

: 8.30pm JST Australia: 9.30pm AEST

How to watch Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 programme will be streamed live on both the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel and the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube.

This is a slight change-up to how HoYoverse broadcasts Genshin Impact streams, which are shown live first on Twitch with a replay becoming available on YouTube later.

Ahead of the next Honkai Star Rail livestream a page has appeared on the official HSR YouTube channel counting down to it. This page will be where the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream takes place, and where you'll be able to watch a replay afterwards.

What to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream

HoYoverse hasn't said much about the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream, simply announcing the date for the broadcast and revealing a competition running alongside it.

When the 1.1 stream was announced HoYoverse said it would reveal "the latest information and benefits", but the Chinese devs haven't even given a teaser like that for the 1.2 broadcast.

But there are a few things that point towards what could be announced in the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream. Judging by the name of the version 1.2 update, it looks like we'll be seeing the conclusion of the current main storyline with the Xianzhou Luofu, the big ol' tree, and the subject of immortality on everyone's favourite space-faring space ship.

As for characters, we do have a good idea judging from the preview image posted on Twitter. We've embedded it below, but you can see both Kafka and Blade in chibi form sitting on the livestream coach. Both of these characters have been played in betas with gameplay available to see online, so their appearance in character banners wouldn't be a huge surpise.

The Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" Special Program will release on July 8 at 19:30 (UTC+8). — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) July 3, 2023

When the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 stream was announced similar artwork was revealed showing chibi versions of Silver Wolf, Luocha and Yukong. And these characters ended up being the Banners for version 1.1, which could be a further sign Blade and Kafka are about to be revealed as the next Warps.

Besides these Stellaron Hunters there's also Luka, who got a trailer recently. As a four star character, they're sure to find a spot on one of the upcoming banners too.

