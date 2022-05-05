Hitman 3’s Freelance mode moved into the second half of the year, roadmap shows what’s ahead

IO Interactive has announced it has delayed the release of Freelance for Hitman 3, the new roguelike mode that was originally slated for spring.

According to the studio, after some internal testing and feedback from builds played by the core community, the team decided to take some extra time to “tighten the mode up” and improve several elements to improve the gameplay experience.

Announced back in January, Freelancer introduces strategic planning and a customizable Safehouse. As you progress through Freelancer, more areas of the Safehouse can be unlocked and new customization options will become available. Here is also where your pre-mission planning will take place via access to a mission hub. You can choose which campaign to play, and after you finish one, you can go back to the Safehouse and restock, resupply, and plan your next move.

With the change to the release of the Freelancer game mode from spring to the second half of 2022, the patch scheduled for April has been moved to May 24. The biggest change will be a few more rounds of Featured Contracts than what’s normally released during a month. With the patch, ET Arcade unlocks, and Himan 3 ETs will be back on the menu.

The studio is also bringing forward the release date of the Rocky map that was revealed in January. It is now scheduled for a July release. This new map will bring with it an interesting narrative, as it takes place before the events of Hitman 3 and fills in a few gaps from the World of Assassination storyline.

You can look over the spring roadmap below.