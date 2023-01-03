If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Here are the winners of the 2022 Steam Awards

Surely, you can already guess the Game of the Year winner.
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Your votes have been tallied, and the time has come to announce the winners of the 2022 Steam Awards.

Back in November, nominations for the 2022 Steam Awards opened with voting commencing during the Steam Winter Sale.

There were 11 categories including the brand new one: Best Game on the Go. Other categories included Game of the Year, Labor of Love, Best Game You Suck At, Sit Back and Relax, and more.

Here are the winners:

  • Game of the Year: Elden Ring
  • VR Game of the Year: Hitman 3
  • Labor of Love: Cyberpunk 2077
  • Better with Friends: RAFT
  • Outstanding Visual Style: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Most Innovative Gameplay: Stray
  • Best Game You Suck At: Elden Ring
  • Best Game Soundtrack: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
  • Outstanding Story-Rich Game: God of War
  • Sit Back and Relax: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Best Game on the Go: Death Stranding Director's Cut

Many of the winning games are also discounted through the Steam Winter Sale, which is going on now through January 5.

