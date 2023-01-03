Here are the winners of the 2022 Steam Awards

Your votes have been tallied, and the time has come to announce the winners of the 2022 Steam Awards.

Back in November, nominations for the 2022 Steam Awards opened with voting commencing during the Steam Winter Sale.

There were 11 categories including the brand new one: Best Game on the Go. Other categories included Game of the Year, Labor of Love, Best Game You Suck At, Sit Back and Relax, and more.

Here are the winners:

Game of the Year : Elden Ring

VR Game of the Year : Hitman 3

Labor of Love : Cyberpunk 2077

Better with Friends : RAFT

Outstanding Visual Style : Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Most Innovative Gameplay : Stray

Best Game You Suck At : Elden Ring

Best Game Soundtrack : Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Outstanding Story-Rich Game : God of War

Sit Back and Relax : Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Game on the Go: Death Stranding Director's Cut

Many of the winning games are also discounted through the Steam Winter Sale, which is going on now through January 5.