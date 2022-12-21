If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
CHRISTMAS SHOPPING!

Steam Winter Sale arrives tomorrow, here's what to expect

It’s once again time to spend our money on a dozen games we may never play.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
Steam Winter Sale logo, with time and date of the sale

Steam sales often slash the price of many games on our wish lists in half, spurring us to commit to purchases we aren’t necessarily sure of.

Every year, I use the Steam Winter Sale as an excuse to pick up a handful of games I’ve eyed up for months, but haven’t yet had the excuse to buy. It’s also a fantastic means of buying surprise Christmas gifts for long-distance friends and family!

Catch the teaser trailer for the Steam Winter Sale here.

Sure enough, most of the games I buy each winter will sit in my Steam library for the entirety of the next year. We’ve all been there, staring at our Steam libraries, complaining of “nothing to play” when the last sale’s purchases are staring directly back at you. It happens. There is not enough time in the year, and there are too many games to play.

Anyway, let’s buy some more. Steam’s Winter Sale kicks off tomorrow, December 22, at 6PM GMT / 7PM CET, and will run for two weeks until January 5, 2023. You can expect various games across genres to be discounted, some of them only being a fraction of their retail price.

Steam has confirmed a few of its games that’ll be featured in the Steam Winter Sale via a recent teaser trailer. They’re as follows:

  • Fallout 76
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance
  • Ready or Not
  • Two Point Campus
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Sonic Frontiers
  • NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  • Raft
  • New World
  • Across the Obelisk
  • Dinkum
  • The Wandering Village
  • Construction Simulator
  • F1 Manager 2022

On top of these, you can expect hundreds more games to be featured in the Steam Winter Sale. Are there any specific titles that you hope to see drop in price? I’m hoping to discover a new RPG or two in the sale to keep me busy over the festive period, and will no doubt be utilising it for Christmas gifts that I somehow haven’t bought yet...

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch