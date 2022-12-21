Steam Winter Sale arrives tomorrow, here's what to expect

Steam sales often slash the price of many games on our wish lists in half, spurring us to commit to purchases we aren’t necessarily sure of.

Every year, I use the Steam Winter Sale as an excuse to pick up a handful of games I’ve eyed up for months, but haven’t yet had the excuse to buy. It’s also a fantastic means of buying surprise Christmas gifts for long-distance friends and family!

Catch the teaser trailer for the Steam Winter Sale here.

Sure enough, most of the games I buy each winter will sit in my Steam library for the entirety of the next year. We’ve all been there, staring at our Steam libraries, complaining of “nothing to play” when the last sale’s purchases are staring directly back at you. It happens. There is not enough time in the year, and there are too many games to play.

Anyway, let’s buy some more. Steam’s Winter Sale kicks off tomorrow, December 22, at 6PM GMT / 7PM CET, and will run for two weeks until January 5, 2023. You can expect various games across genres to be discounted, some of them only being a fraction of their retail price.

Steam has confirmed a few of its games that’ll be featured in the Steam Winter Sale via a recent teaser trailer. They’re as follows:

Fallout 76

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Ready or Not

Two Point Campus

Persona 5 Royal

Sonic Frontiers

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Raft

New World

Across the Obelisk

Dinkum

The Wandering Village

Construction Simulator

F1 Manager 2022

On top of these, you can expect hundreds more games to be featured in the Steam Winter Sale. Are there any specific titles that you hope to see drop in price? I’m hoping to discover a new RPG or two in the sale to keep me busy over the festive period, and will no doubt be utilising it for Christmas gifts that I somehow haven’t bought yet...