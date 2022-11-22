The Steam Autumn Sale has kicked off alongside nominations for the 2022 Steam Awards

The Steam Autumn Sale has kicked off and as usual, there are all sorts of discounts to be had.

From today until November 29, you can grab deals on games such as Stray for 20% off ($23.99), FIFA 23 for 40% off ($41.99), and Rainbow Six Siege for 60% off ($7.99).

Welcome to the Steam Autumn Sale

But that's not all, obviously. You can also save some cash on Stellaris (75%), ARMA 3 (75%), Lost Judgment (30%), Astroneer (50%), Back 4 Blood (67%), and many more as there are plenty of titles for 75% off, and plenty for under $10.

Select franchises are also on sale, including the Tom Clancy games, Total War, Civilization, Dragonball, Monster Hunter, Hitman, EA Sports, Borderlands, Assassin's Creed, Halo, Final Fantasy, Need for Speed, Doom, Star Wars, The Elder Scrolls, Resident Evil, Battlefield, The Witcher, Warhammer, Far Cry, and Fallout.

Along with the sale, Valve has announced nominations for the 2022 Steam Awards are now open.

You can earn a badge for nominating in a single category, and level up from there with each additional category up to 11.

Voting will commence during the winter sale, and results will be posted on January 3. This year, there are 11 categories including the brand new one: Best Game on the Go.

Here are some of the other caegories: Game of the Year, Labor of Love, Best Game You Suck At, Sit Back and Relax and more.

You can nominate your favorites through here.