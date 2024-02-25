UPDATE: Helldivers 2 players are reporting that their super credits are disappearing, but its devs are yet to respond

UPDATE: Arrowhead has now made a comment on the super credits bug in Helldivers 2's official Discord, explaining "We have discovered the likely cause for some players not being able to access their Super Credits after purchasing and then rebooting the game. Your credits are there, but due to filtering issues in our system, they are not displaying correctly." A fix is currently in the works, but no date was provided as to when.

Original story below:

If you're thinking about buying some super credits in Helldivers 2, you might want to hold off, as players are reporting that their credits are disappearing.

Earlier this week over on Helldviers 2's subreddit, a post was shared by a player noting that they had bought some super credits, which you can pay real money to acquire, but found that their balance had reverted to zero despite spending $10 on them. The player claimed that they also did a mission and used some medals to get 100 super credits, but every time they log off they lose all super credits that they've earned. Other players in the comments were reporting similar issues, with one even noting they had wracked up 10,000, partially through grinding, partially having paid for some, but had lost all of them.

It seems like this is an issue across both PS5 and PC, as on the game's official Discord server, a forum channel thread filled with players reporting the issue shows that players on both platforms have been affected by it. Numerous players have also reported submitting tickets for the bug (pun not intended) with developer Arrowhead, though haven't heard anything back just yet - some have flagged it with PlayStation's support team, and have seemingly been able to get refunds, so for the time being if you've also lost your credits this might be the best step to take.

Arrowhead is yet to respond to the bug, with numerous players on both the subreddit and Discord expressing frustration at this, given that super credits can cost real-world money. Of course, Arrowhead has also been overwhelmed by issues since the game launched, having set caps on how many players can log in at once, with queue times being so bad that players have even squatted on servers. Hopefully Arrowhead will respond to the super credits bug soon, but as mentioned above, in the meantime you should avoid buying super credits altogether.