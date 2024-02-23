Helldivers 2's player limit has been raised again, so here's hoping we can actually play this weekend

Helldivers 2 is very fun, which is why it’s managed to remain very popular despite server issues that’ve regularly stopped legions of folks from, you know, actually playing it. Thankfully, the concurrent user cap for the game has just gotten another nice boost ahead of the weekend.

Yep, shortly following a patch that fixed the dreaded black screen startup issue and one that added a handy auto-kick timer for those who’ve been trying to keep their server spots by leaving the game running while AFK, here is, as DJ Khaled once said, another one. You certainly can’t complain that the folks at Arrowhead aren’t working hard.

In a 3AM tweet - those are the best kind of tweet, by the way - Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt announced: “We have updated the max [concurrent user] cap to 700,000 [players].” He went on to add that while the studio expects player numbers may well start bashing against that new limit in the near future, the change should hopefully mean that “wait times will be much more bearable.”

So, if you're desperate to drop into Robot Vietnam over the next couple of days, you might have a less frustrating time, even if you’re by no means guaranteed not to have to chill in a queue for a bit. If you are, you’ll at least have a chance to check out the notes for patch 1.000.12, which has arrived with the bump in player capacity.

What’s in them, you ask? Well, there’s a fix to an “issue where some players would get stuck in cinematics for an extended period of time”, and a bunch of problems that Arrowhead’s acknowledging it’s either aware of, actively working on solutions for, or both.

On that list are things like issues logging in and joining games when the servers are being hammered, as well as the fact picking up certain in-game objects can sometimes lead “characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time”, which seems suboptimal.

There’s also one bullet point that just rather mysteriously says “other unknown behaviours may occur” and doesn’t elaborate any further, which is a bit funny in my opinion.

If you’re eagerly awaiting the day Helldivers 2’s versions of the mechs from the original Helldivers get deployed, you hopefully shouldn’t have to wait too much longer.