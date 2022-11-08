Harvestella is the farming RPG from Square Enix that’s made its way onto PC and Nintendo Switch. As you embark on an adventure about a town in peril, it’s up to you to find answers and set things straight across this fantastical world.

Amidst all the drama, you’ll also spend time doing more relaxing, thoughtless activities such as farming, cooking, and socialising with other characters. Farming is not only a way of gathering resources to cook food with, but you can sell your crops in exchange for Grilla. That said, what are Harvestella’s Best Crops?

In this guide, we explain exactly which seeds lead to the best crops in Harvestella.

Harvestella’s Best Crops

The best crops across Harvestella are the ones that’ll ultimately bring in the most Grilla (Harvestella’s currency) when deposited into the Shipping Box after harvest.

That said, Harvestella also has four seasons, and each season has its own crops. If you forget to harvest these crops before the season ends, they’ll unfortunately wither away and be useless once Quietus arrives. Another thing to bear in mind is that some crops can only be planted and harvested in specific biomes. For example, there are cave-based and waterside biomes for planting specific crops.

Last, but not least, don't forget to drop your crops into the Shipping Box each day. This will see them sold overnight, and you'll see how much you've earnt via the Shipment Result the following morning!

This is what the Shipment Results look like.

Without further ado, here are Harvestella’s best crops.

Stellar Wheat

Stellar Wheat can also be grown during Spring and Summer, and the seeds will cost you 40 Grilla from the general store in Lethe Village.

Two days after planting, the Stellar Wheat can then be sold for 55 Grilla.

It’s worth noting that rather than sell your wheat, you should probably save it for later, for when you need flour and ways of feeding your livestock. It’s definitely a crop worth growing, though.

Carrops

Alongside Stellar Wheat, Carrops are one of the first crops you’ll plant in Harvestella, and the seeds can be bought from the general store in Lethe Village for 105 Grilla.

These crops can be harvested during Spring and Summer on the following in-game day after planting, and sell for 115 Grilla a piece.

Dress Lettuce

Dress Lettuce seeds can be picked up from the general store in Lethe Village for 55 Grilla, and can be planted during Spring, Summer, and Fall. This makes them a good crop to constantly have around, especially when considering that harvested Dress Lettuce will sell for 85 Grilla.

This crop will be available to harvest just two days after planting, too.

Nemean Tomato

Nemean Tomatoes have the perk of being a repeat harvest. So, rather than buying more seeds and replanting them all, you can plant these tomatoes and simply leave them be all season.

These can be planted during Spring and Summer, and will take 5 days to be ready for harvest after planting.

Additionally, you can buy the seeds from the general store in Nemea for 170 Grilla, and Nemean Tomatoes will then sell for 65 Grilla a piece. This is significantly less than what we paid, but considering there’s a repeat harvest on offer, you’ll ultimately turn a profit.

Cucumble

The Cucumble, similarly to the Nemean Tomato, can be harvested multiple times during Spring. You can buy the seeds for the hefty price of 370 Grilla from the general store in Lethe, and upon harvest, a Cucumble will sell for 200 Grilla.

That said, you’ll be able to harvest your Cucumble crops every 4 days.

That’s all for some of the best crops in Harvestella to plant. Hopefully, you’ll be turning a great profit by the time Spring is over. We’ll be sure to update this space with more crops when we discover them, too.

