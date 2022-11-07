Harvestella: How to change appearance

Harvestella is a life-simulation RPG from Square Enix, providing a story of a town in peril for you to unravel, as well as plenty of relaxing features. You’ll find yourself farming, cooking, and venturing deep into dungeons as Harvestella unfolds, and there’s so much dazzling scenery for you to take in along the way.

Check out the Harvestella trailer here to see what you have to look forward to.

As with any simulation title, the question has arisen regarding the appearance of your character in Harvestella, and if you can change it. While options are currently limited, it appears there are a handful of changes you can make to customise your Harvestella protagonist.

That said, here’s what you can change, and how to change your appearance in Harvestella.

How do I change my appearance in Harvestella?

To be frank, most of Harvestella’s customisation options primarily arrive at the very beginning of the game. You can choose your gender identity, body shape, skin colour, hair colour, and eye colour from here.

If you’re looking for fancy cosmetics or some glamour to jazz up your outfit, you’re unfortunately out of luck. That said, however, you can unlock new outfits by unlocking new job roles.

For example, many new jobs can be unlocked by raising intimacy levels with fellow characters; this is how you unlock the Assault Savant and Sky Lancer roles amongst many others, all of which have their own outfits.

Here's a brief glimpse of what the Assault Savant job outfit looks like.

Of course, these outfits can only be worn while acting in that job; so, you won’t be able to wear that one particular outfit whilst performing a different job. However, you can then switch between outfits as and when you want, not just to adjust how your character appears, but to also change which skills you can use.

That’s all there is to customising your character in Harvestella. Here’s to hoping that more ways of customising your character’s appearance are added soon.