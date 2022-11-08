Harvestella All Jobs: How to unlock every job role

Harvestella is the new farming RPG from Square Enix, and much like Square’s other RPG adventures, this game tells the story of a town in turmoil. Of course, as the lost traveller found in this town, it somehow ends up being your responsibility to get to the bottom of things.

Take a look at the Harvestella trailer here to see what other events across the game there are to look forward to.

Amidst the usual farming, taking on dungeons, and socialising with other characters, there are multiple combat classes across Harvestella for you to take a look at, all of which are easy enough to learn. Every job has its own unique weapon and outfit to show off, too, making them certainly worth unlocking.

That said, in this guide, we explain how to unlock all jobs in Harvestella.

How do I unlock all jobs in Harvestella?

Jobs in Harvestella are often unlocked by getting friendly with NPCs that have that specific job, but some early jobs are much easier to learn. Every job you unlock will also come with its own skill tree, which means that there’s a lot of grinding to do if you’re looking to max out multiple jobs.

Here's what the Assault Savant skill tree initially looks like as an example.

Without further ado, here are all the currently known jobs in Harvestella, and how to unlock them.

Fighter

The Fighter job is unlocked at the very beginning of the game via natural story progression. You won’t need to go out of your way for this one.

Mage

The Mage job is also unlocked relatively early on in the game. You’ll eventually be tasked with heading to Higan Canyon, where you’ll encounter a unicorn, and this is when the job will unlock.

The Assault Savant combat class in action.

Assault Savant

The Assault Savant Job is learnt from Aria, in your home of Bird’s Eye Brae. This job focuses on martial arts and science

Sky Lancer

The Sky Lancer job focuses on the use of spears and physical attacks. It can be learnt from Asyl in Nemea Town.

Shadow Walker

The Shadow Walker job is also learnt in Nemea Town, but from Istina. This job lets you deal damage with twin blades, which is super cool.

Mechanic

The Mechanic job can be learnt from Heine in Shatolla. This job is all about weakening your enemies and dealing physical damage.

Woglinde

The Wogline job is also learnt in Shatolla, but from Emo. This job is a much more supportive one with a focus on magic and ranged attacks.

Avenger

The Avenger job is learnt via Brakka in the Holy Capital Argene. This job also takes a focus on physical and ranged attacks, but lets you switch between elements such as fire and ice with enough skills unlocked.

Pilgrim

The Pilgrim job is also learnt in Holy Capital Argene, but from Shrika. In this job, you’re able to perform both physical and magical attacks using a sword, and can even eventually create forcefields that’ll continually damage enemies.

The Lunamancer gear is no doubt the most impressive.

Lunamancer

Last, but not least, is the Lunamancer. This job is learnt from Dianthus, who you’ll meet when you are finally headed towards Seaslight. You’ll focus on magical and melee damage in this role, with plenty of wide-range attacks.

That’s it for all of the jobs across Harvestella, but we’ll be sure to update this space if we come across more. In the meantime, be sure to check out how to upgrade your hammer, and what the best crops are in Harvestella for earning Grilla.