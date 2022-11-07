Harvestella Quietus: How to find the Quietus Dungeon

Harvestella is Square Enix’s latest RPG, with more of a focus on farming and general simulation activities. With an overarching narrative for you to explore as you cook, farm, fish, and tend to crops, there’s plenty to become engaged with across the game.

Take a look at the Harvestella trailer here.

In between socialising with other townsfolk, or grinding towards new and improved skills, you’ll spend some time battling it out with enemies at dungeons. One of the early-game dungeons that you’ll hear of upon your arrival in the town is the Quietus Dungeon.

In this guide, we explain how to find the Quietus Dungeon in Harvestella.

How do I find Harvestella’s Quietus Dungeon?

Harvestella isn’t all about farming and putting together the perfect town. You’re, of course, going to be expected to put in hard work when battling, too. This includes making your way to dungeons and exploring what’s inside.

At the very beginning of the game, Quietus will be mentioned to you, but your character has no recollection of what it means. You’ll later find that it’s a dungeon, and can only be visited after having played through the first 30 days of spring.

After the 30 days, spring will be over and the season of death will commence; this season, however, only lasts a single day. So, you’ll need to be fast when it comes to accessing the Quietus Dungeon.

When the season of death starts, and you’re finally ready, start your journey from your patch of crops. From here, walk north on your farmland until you stumble upon a glistening well; the glisten will be similar to what you’d see at a dungeon entrance in FFXIV, and look exactly like the above image, for reference.

We've also marked the location on the map below, as it can be easy enough to miss.

You'll find the well atop a small hill.

Interact with the glistening well, and you’ll be transported to the Quietus Dungeon in Harvestella.

That’s all for reaching the Quietus Dungeon in Harvestella. For more on the simulation RPG, check out how to upgrade your hammer, or change your appearance.