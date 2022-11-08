Harvestella Partnership Guide: All marriage candidates, and how to romance

As is the case with most RPG titles, Harvestella has a handful of NPC’s that you can spend time getting close to, if you wish. Amidst crafting the perfect town, tending to crops and clearing out dungeons, there’s plenty of socialising to be done. Better yet, if you’re good at it, you might even land yourself a Harvestella life partner.

After all, life tending to your farm is probably less lonely with an NPC around, right? We’ve seen it in games ranging from Skyrim to Stardew Valley, and it’s one of those small mechanics that can certainly breathe more life into a game.

Without further ado, here’s your guide to romance in Harvestella, and all marriage candidates you can choose from.

Harvestella Romance Guide

First and foremost, it’s important to be aware that romance and marriage is not available in Harvestella until after completing the main story for the game.

In addition, marriage is not technically in Harvestella; instead, it is called ‘Partnership’ which is definitely more inclusive, so I’ll be referring to it as that from here on out!

With the main story complete, you will then have to get your chosen candidate's intimacy levels maxed out. This means completing character stories. With those maxed, you can then begin the ‘Partnership’ event with this NPC, which will eventually see them moving in with you.

While you can’t start this event until after the main story is complete, you can spend plenty of time raising intimacy levels with characters in the meantime. It’s also worth noting that partnerships in Harvestella are not limited by gender: you can choose whoever you want to be your life partner.

Here's Aria, one of many candidates for partnership in Harvestella.

Harvestella Marriage/Partnership Candidates

There are a handful of unique characters available for you to consider in Harvestella, but it’s ultimately up to you who’d you like to be your partner. Available partnership candidates and the perks they’ll grant you for raising intimacy levels with them are as follows:

Aria: Scientist from the future who is researching Quietus, unlocks Assault Savant job

Scientist from the future who is researching Quietus, unlocks Assault Savant job Istina: Teacher at the Nemea Town Orphanage, unlocks the Shadow Walker job

Teacher at the Nemea Town Orphanage, unlocks the Shadow Walker job Asyl: Member of the Argus Brigade in Nemea Town, unlocks Sky Lancer job

Member of the Argus Brigade in Nemea Town, unlocks Sky Lancer job Emo: Songstress at Shatolla Tavern, unlocks the Woglinde job

Songstress at Shatolla Tavern, unlocks the Woglinde job Heine: A charming mechanic from Shatolla, unlocks the Mechanic job

A charming mechanic from Shatolla, unlocks the Mechanic job Shrika: A Seaslight Order missionary from Holy Capital Argene, unlocks the Pilgrim job

A Seaslight Order missionary from Holy Capital Argene, unlocks the Pilgrim job Brakka: A mercenary from Holy Capital Argene, unlocks the Avenger job

That's it for all known partnership candidates in Harvestella.