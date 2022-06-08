Halo Insiders can playtest Halo Infinite's campaign co-op in July

343 Industries has announced it will host a playtest for Halo Infinite's campaign co-op next month.

To be made available to Halo Insiders, if you want to participate in the flight, 343 suggests you make sure you either register or make sure your Halo Insider profile is up to date.

If the present roadmap is still on course, campaign co-op is slated for release sometime in late August.

Campaign co-op was originally slated to arrive at the start of Season 2 but was delayed to create a "high-quality, full-featured four-player network co-op experience."

The team is also working on the two-player split-screen co-op experience on all Xbox consoles, from the original Xbox One through Xbox Series X alongside the non-linear, wide-open sections of the campaign. Slated to arrive before the end of the year, the studio said some "big challenges" had to be made to split-screen wand it took the team some time to solve.

Because of this, campaign network co-op was delayed for the start of Season 2. Once flighting is over, and the team has worked on any changes necessary, it will likely share a release date for it and split-screen co-op as soon as it can.

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves kicked off on May 3, and was a bit "bumpy" according to 343 Industries. One of the things that didn't go according to plan was the buggy challenges for Interference Event and Last Spartan Standing, but things were eventually ironed out.