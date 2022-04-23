If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Halo Infinite roadmap reveals when to expect campaign co-op, Forge beta, and more

Looks like Season 2 will around six months.
News by Stephany Nunneley
Key art for Halo Infinite season 2 'Lone Wolves', featuring three Spartans showing off their new armour in action poses.

343 Industries has provided a look at the upcoming roadmap for Halo Infinite.

According to the studio, it wants to get the Forge toolset into your hands "sooner rather than later," and so to that end, a Forge open beta is targeted for later in Season 2 - or sometime in September.

"We’ve successfully had Forge in private flighting with a limited audience for some time, so we’ve decided to forgo a large-scale formal flighting program and go right to open beta," said the studio.

"With this approach, we can get the core Forge tools out to everyone quicker while also remaining focused on our core priority of continuing to improve foundational aspects of Halo Infinite. Forge will persist from the open beta onwards, evolving and growing over time.

With Season 2 starting next month, 343 says you can expect it to last longer than usual and the plan is to kick off Season 3 in November. The extended season will allow 343 to fully address “quality of life” improvements based on learnings from Season 1 as well as other data and feedback it has collected. These improvements include bug fixes, new features, and/or content to address issues negatively impacting the experience.

Quality of life updates are expected to drop every month, and they will vary in scope and size.

For those who are still waiting on campaign co-op, according to the roadmap, it's slated for release sometime in late August. You can look over the roadmap below.

Halo Infinite Season 2 kicks off on May 3, and you can expect three modes along with variants featuring a mix of returning favorites and something new to Halo.

Stephany Nunneley

