Halo Infinite update to add new playlists, make adjustments to challenges

An update to Halo Infinite coming next week will add new playlists and make some adjustments to some of the more frustrating mode-specific challenges.

As promised last week, 343 Industries will add additional multiplayer playlists to the game on Tuesday, December 14. There will be four in total and are Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT).

The team’s original plans for a Slayer playlist included a variety of new variants that weren't going to be ready in time to deploy before the holiday break. To address player feedback for Slayer in the near term, the team will be releasing a basic Slayer offering to start and will look to “bolster and expand” with more variants in a future update.

Alongside the playlists, the studio will be making adjustments to challenges. This includes removing mode-specific ones, reducing some requirements for others, making the weekly Ultimate Challenge less intensive, and adding new challenges specific to the new playlists.

One of the new challenge categories is based on accumulating player score, which is a “small initial step towards performance-based XP.” More details on this will be shared on Halo Waypoint next week.

In the interim, the team is also actively investigating reports of intermittent hiccups affecting players in Big Team Battle mode. Additionally, the team is continuing to review Ranked matchmaking and player feedback around “potential anomalies.”