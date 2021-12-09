Don't use Quick Resume when playing Halo Infinite for now, warns 343 Industries

Quick Resume is great when it works; booting up your console to carry on where you left off in a series of games is a far cry from having to find a place to save your game, after all.

Except, sometimes it doesn't work. If you've been playing Halo Infinite's multiplayer over the past few weeks, you may have noticed that Quick Resume takes you offline when you jump back in, meaning you either need to back out to the main menu to get into matchmaking again, or restart the game entirely.

As it happens, the same thing can happen in the single-player campaign, too. And it can affect unlocks you get in the multiplayer, god forbid.

"PSA: When playing Halo Infinite campaign you will come across armor lockers that contain cosmetics for your MP Spartan," said Brian Jarrad, community director at 343 Industries, in a tweet. "If you are offline, or disconnected from services - which can occur after Quick Resume - the cosmetics won’t show up in your MP inventory."

Jarrad notes that 343 Industries is aware of the problem and is working on a fix to make sure that if you have already been a victim of this bug, you will get your unlocks in the multiplayer part of the game retroactively.

For now, the studio recommends just straight up not using Quick Resume at all.

"For now," continued Jarrad, "I recommend not continuing a Quick Resume session and making sure you’re online before venturing into Zeta Halo."

The best way to do that is boot your game from the homescreen of your console at the start of each session.

