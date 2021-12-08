Halo Infinite Skulls: Locations, How do you unlock Skull cheats?

Skulls in Halo Infinite are deviously hidden cranial collectibles that unlock cheats and modifiers for your adventure.

They’re very difficult to track down, but once you’ve scouted enough locations, they offer a whole new way to experience the Zeta Halo world.

You can find Skulls both throughout Halo Infinite’s open world and its main story missions, but be prepared to look hard.

Here are all of the Skulls we’ve found so far in Halo Infinite, and we’ll add more as we uncover them.

How do I turn on Skulls in Halo Infinite?

Because of the Halo Infinite’s structure, you can’t just enable Skulls whenever you feel like it.

First, return to the game’s main menu, then select “Load Game” rather than “Continue”. This will give you the option to activate Skulls rather than just throw you straight into your last save.

What are the locations of Halo Infinite Skulls in Story Missions?

During the very first mission in Halo Infinite, continue through the ship until your objective changes to locating the bridge.

Eventually, you will reach a two-floored room with red-lit crushers moving up the wall to your right-hand side.

First, clear out the enemies to avoid any annoying distractions, then use your grappleshot to climb on top of one of the crushers as it moves up, then go over to the right to grab the hidden Skull.

Be careful not to get squished or thrown out of the level by the moving platform.

What are the locations of Halo Infinite Skulls in the Open World?

This Skull is accessible both from the open world, and during the main mission called “The Tower”.

Literally on top of the titular Tower, you will find not just a shrine to Craig, Halo Infinite’s most loveable Brute, but the Skull for IWHBYD, which makes NPCs mouth off with extra cooky dialogue. Think something similar to “Wild Wasteland” in Fallout New Vegas.

