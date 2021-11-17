If you’re looking to really show off in your Halo Infinite onlien matches, and don’t feel like grinding up the battle pass, there’s an exclusive charm available to those who own an Halo Elite Series 2 controller. The charm is a tiny replica of the controller, which can be attached to the side of your guns in online games.

For those who go ahead and buy one of these controllers, you’ll also be given a code that can be redeemed on Halo Waypoint. This code will grant you the charm in game, across all versions of the game! That way, if you ever swap over from PC to Xbox consoles or visa versa, you’ll always have the little charm to bring along with you.

The downside? Well, the controller is retailing £179, or your regional equivalent making it a very expensive trinket to grab. For the record, I also checked ebay to see if anyone was selling just the code, and it seems like no one has done so. Alas, it looks like you’ll have to spend your money on an actual, physical product rather than a digital keychain for your gun.

This is just the cutest thing ever!



This is just the cutest thing ever!



If you buy the Halo Elite Controller, you also get a little controller charm for your weapons in the game! 💚🧡#Halo #HaloInfinite #HaloInfiniteMP @Xbox @XboxSE pic.twitter.com/pnuO7WsdvT — Wael (@WaelHasno) November 17, 2021

For those who haven’t seen the pad, it comes in an olive green that matches Master Chief’s iconic colour. It also has interchangeable analog sticks, alongside an interchangeable D-pad so you can customize it to your liking.

It’s a cute charm for sure, and a nice little bonus for those looking to pick up a fancy new controller for their Xbox Series X/S. I can only wonder if people will start hawking off these codes in the future, to those with a desire to own every single cosmetic. Watch it happen, mark my words.

Speaking of cosmetics, Halo Infinite has its own seasonal battle pass now, filled with all manner of Halo Reach cosmetics for those out there like me who wish to relive the 2010s. However, the pass isn’t free from criticism, as many in the community feel progression is a tad slow.