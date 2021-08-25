If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
halo holiday

Halo Infinite December release date seemingly leaked

It looks like Halo Infinite will be dropping a little later in the year than we expected.
Just as everyone thought we'd finally be getting the Halo Infinite release date at the Xbox gamescom showcase, Microsoft scattered those dreams to the wind when it went the entire show without bringing up the game.

But, it looks like we may not have to wait too long before we learn the release date. The game's store page, in some regions at least, appears to have been updated with a December 8 release date.

That's according to Aggiornamenti Lumia, which captured a screenshot of the page showing the new date. According to the site, the page has been up since August of last year, but only had a placeholder release date. Now, the page supposedly includes more information about the game, along with the new release date.

The Halo Infinite Microsoft Store page, at the time of writing, still has the December 31 placeholder date, so it's not clear whether the screenshots were taken before the page was changed, or it's limited to certain regions.

Fans have now shifted their focus to today's gamescom Opening Night Live presentation, which many hope would be where the date is revealed.

