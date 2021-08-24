If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Watch the Xbox gamescom show here

Xbox is kicking off gamescom week with its own show.
One of the biggest gamescom events this week is the Xbox stream. It's not technically part of gamescom, but it's a chance for Microsoft to show off more games coming to Xbox.

In particular, the stream will focus on updates to already announced games from the company's wider Xbox Game Studios label. Some of those will be first-party, and others developed in partnership with outside teams.

Of course, you can also expect some Xbox Game Pass news, as many of the titles shown will likely be available on the subscription service.

The show kicks off today at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK. You'll be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook. The YouTube channel is embedded below.

Many of us are expecting the Halo Infinite release date to finally be announced today. Perhaps we'll even get another look at the stunning Forza Horizon 5.

