GTA Online Weekly Update (September 22) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

September 22nd is here, which means there's another set of rewards for you to get in the GTA Online Weekly Update. This week is heavily focused on vehicles and there are plenty of discounts for you to get your hands on. If that wasn't enough, a free LS Car Meet membership is waiting for you if you haven't already joined.

There are plenty of other rewards and discounts for you to discover in the GTA Online September 22 weekly update too. This short roundup article will cover everything coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New Additions

The update this week has brought a few new vehicles to GTA Online:

Kanjo SJ ($1,370,000 - $1,027,500)

Postlude ($1,310,000 - $982,500)

Also, the Service Carbine is now available to purchase.

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Vapid Flash GT.

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Coil Cyclone, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $1,890,000

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Pfister Astron Custom and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game It's raining discounts. The LS Car Meet membership is free this week!

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Grotti Itali RSX

Enus Jubilee

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week, Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Annis Euros

Imponte Phoenix

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Declasse Vamos

Karin Previon

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Observatory. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:04.40.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

3x RP

Tuner Activities

2x RP and GTA$

Tuner Contracts

ULP Missions

Rockstar Deathmatches

Land Grab Adv

Time Trial - This week's trial is at the Observatory

Auto Shop Deliveries

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

190z ($450,000)

40% off:

Auto Shops (+ Renovations)

Agency Armory

Futo GTX ($945,000 - $715,500)

Vapid Clique ($545,000)

Annis Euros ($1,080,000 - $810,000)

Manana Custom ($555,000)

Sultan RS Classic ($1,073,000 - $805,000)

GB200 ($564,000)

RT3000 ($1,029,000 - $771,750)

30% off:

Grotti Itali RSX ($2,425,500 - $1,819,125)

Tailgater S ($1,046,500 - $784,875)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.